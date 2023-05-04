Prep roundup: Mead boys soccer advances in districts in overtime; Jessica Waters leads Mt. Spokane softball to league title

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 9:51 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys soccer District 8 3A

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0 (OT): Jackson Grayhek scored in the 91st minute, and the second-seeded Panthers (10-2-2) eliminated the eighth-seeded Wildcats (2-11) in overtime at Union Stadium.

Mead hosts Walla Walla in a semifinal on Saturday.

Walla Walla 4, North Central 1: Alvaro Castellon Arceo scored two first-half goals, and the third-seeded Blue Devils (11-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Wolfpack (5-10). Evan Sand scored for NC.

Hermiston 3, Ridgeline 2: Abel Alatorre scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute, and the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (7-10) eliminated the fourth-seeded Falcons (8-5).

Hermiston faces Southridge in a semifinal on Saturday.

Southridge 2, Ferris 0: Muhammed Colakovic scored twice and the top-seeded Suns (9-7) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (8-6).

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 7, Clarkston 2: Tyler Pearson had two goals and an assist, and the third-seeded Highlanders (8-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Bantams (0-14) at Merkel Sports Complex.

Shadle faces second-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Rogers 2, East Valley 0: Alex Peabody scored in the eighth minute and assisted on a late insurance marker, and the fourth-seeded Pirates (7-8) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (6-11).

Mario Hernandez made five saves for Rogers, which faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Tuesday.

District 7 1A

Medical Lake 8, Newport 3: Kaden Rudy scored four goals, Mavrick Rasmussen added three and the third-seeded Cardinals (9-9) eliminated the sixth-seeded Grizzlies (2-11).

Medical Lake faces second-seeded Lakeside in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Riverside 5, Deer Park 0: Kaden Toner scored two goals, and the fifth-seeded Rams (4-9) eliminated the fourth-seeded Stags (7-6).

Riverside faces top-seeded Northwest Christian in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Softball 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 5, University 3: Jessica Waters hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fourth inning and the Wildcats (18-1, 17-0) held off the Titans (14-3, 14-3).

Addie Jay struck out nine over three innings of shutout relief to earn the save for Mt. Spokane, which secured the league title.

Mead 23, North Central 0: Campbell Brose had four hits and the visiting Panthers (15-5, 15-2) beat the Wolfpack (1-16, 1-16).

Elayna Cheney had three hits and tossed a two-hit complete game for Mead.

Central Valley 16, Lewis and Clark 4 (6): Ella Bendele had five hits, including a home run and three doubles, and the visiting Bears (11-8, 11-6) beat the Tigers (3-14, 3-14) in six innings.

Sierra Fischer added a homer and three hits for CV.

Cheney 24, Gonzaga Prep 16: Cierra Morton went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBIs, and the visiting Blackhawks (9-10, 9-8) beat the Bullpups (3-16, 3-14).

Tatum Sloan went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, four runs and five RBIs for Cheney. Sydney Wysocki hit two home runs with five RBis for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 14, Ferris 3 (6): Lilley Triplett went 2 for 5 with a homer, triple and five RBIs, and the Falcons (7-10, 7-10) beat the Saxons (6-12, 5-12) in six innings.

Five players had multiple hits for Ridgeline, which piled up seven extra-base hits.

2A

East Valley 8, Clarkston 3: Shelby Swanson struck out nine in a complete game and went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and the Knights (8-10, 7-6) beat the visiting Bantams (11-7, 9-4). Jocelyn Weger knocked in three for EV.

Baseball

Pullman 17, West Valley 16: Brayden Randall scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the seventh, and the Greyhounds (13-8, 10-5) edged the Eagles (13-7, 10-5).

Randall went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Bryson Bishop went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Brody Hart homered for WV.

Rogers 12, East Valley 4: Karim Gutierrez went 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored, and the visiting Pirates (4-16, 3-12) beat the Knights (0-17, 0-15).

Owen Spendlove went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple for East Valley.

Track and field

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at GP: Boys- Cheney 85, Gonzaga Prep 56. Cheney 73, Lewis and Clark 71. GP 71, LC 70. Girls- Cheney 79, GP 67. Cheney 88, LC 53. GP 78, LC 62.

GSL 4A/3A No. 4 at Mead: Boys- Mt. Spokane 115, Ridgeline 30. MtS 77, Mead 68. MtS 84, Central Valley 66. Mead 124, Ridgeline 21. Mead 87, CV 63. CV 123, Ridgeline 23. Girls- Mead 121, Ridgeline 44. Mead 94, MtS 56. Mead 120, CV 30. MtS 104, Ridgeline 44. MtS 96, CV 53. CV 103.5, Ridgeline 40.5.

Girls golf

Girls Palouse Ridge Invite: Mia Bontrager of Mt. Spokane beat Melia Cerenzia of West Valley in a two-hole playoff after both carded a 76 to win the individual title.

Lewis and Clark took the team win at 389.

Host Pullman finished second (402) and Walla Walla (405) was third in the 16-team event.

Brooke Bloom of Mead was third with an 82, followed by Jayme Dwight of Ephrata (83) and Ryliann Bednar of Pullman (84).