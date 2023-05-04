Spokane man identified as driver who died in rollover crash near Fairfield

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 6:38 p.m.

A Spokane resident was identified as the driver who died in a rollover crash Wednesday night near Fairfield.

Gregory Holcomb, 51, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup south on state Route 27 1 mile south of Fairfield around 6 p.m. when he went off the road, rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Holcomb, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.