This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder," by David Grann. (Doubleday/TNS) (Doubleday/Doubleday/TNS)

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 6:17 p.m.

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. “In the Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune (Tor)

4. “Small Mercies: A Novel,” Dennis Lehane (Harper)

5. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)

6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

7. “You Shouldn’t Have Come Here,” Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

4. “It Ends with Us: A Novel,” Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “The Way of the Bear: A Novel,” Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. “Hang the Moon: A Novel,” Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

2. “Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty Btchin’ Kitchen,” Miranda Lambert (Dey Street)

3. “Letters to Trump,” Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

4. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

5. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “Comedy Bang! Bang! the Podcast: The Book,” Scott Aukerman (Abrams)

7. “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution,” Rainn Wilson (Hachette Go)

8. “Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be,” Kim Gravel (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Israel: Beauty, Light, and Luxury,” Tara-Leigh Cobble (Bethany House)

10. “You Can’t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We’re All in This Together,” Kat Timpf (Broadside)