This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 6:17 p.m.
"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder," by David Grann. (Doubleday/TNS) (Doubleday/Doubleday/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “Simply Lies: A Psychological Thriller,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
3. “In the Lives of Puppets,” TJ Klune (Tor)
4. “Small Mercies: A Novel,” Dennis Lehane (Harper)
5. “Hello Beautiful: A Novel,” Ann Napolitano (Dial)
6. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
7. “You Shouldn’t Have Come Here,” Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)
4. “It Ends with Us: A Novel,” Colleen Hoover (Atria)
9. “The Way of the Bear: A Novel,” Anne Hillerman (Harper)
10. “Hang the Moon: A Novel,” Jeannette Walls (Scribner)
Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
2. “Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty Btchin’ Kitchen,” Miranda Lambert (Dey Street)
3. “Letters to Trump,” Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)
4. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
5. “The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “Comedy Bang! Bang! the Podcast: The Book,” Scott Aukerman (Abrams)
7. “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution,” Rainn Wilson (Hachette Go)
8. “Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be,” Kim Gravel (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Israel: Beauty, Light, and Luxury,” Tara-Leigh Cobble (Bethany House)
10. “You Can’t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We’re All in This Together,” Kat Timpf (Broadside)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.