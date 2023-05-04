The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Two killed in Coeur d’Alene crash on Wednesday night

May 4, 2023 Updated Thu., May 4, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Two Hayden residents were killed in a crash  Wednesday evening in Coeur d’Alene, according to the Idaho State Police.

The collision occurred when a 76-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette ran a red light while traveling westbound at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Appleway Avenue at about 5:45 p.m., police said in a news release. A nearby semitruck was waiting to make a left-hand turn into a gas station with another vehicle behind it when the Corvette sideswiped the vehicle and crashed into the rear of the semi.

A 73-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Corvette died  at the scene . The driver was transported to a hospital where he also died .

The vehicle occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Both were from Hayden, but police did not release their names.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.

