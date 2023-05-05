The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

21-year-old Spokane man dies in Thursday motorcycle crash north of Spokane

May 5, 2023 Updated Fri., May 5, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 21-year-old Spokane man died Thursday when he struck a car and was thrown from his motorcycle 2 miles north of town .

Ryan Schaum was driving south on U.S. Highway 395 around 6:10 p.m. when he struck the front corner of a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Regina Road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Schaum, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, 84-year-old Sophia Smithson of Spokane, was taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.

