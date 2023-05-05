Briefs: Boaters urged to properly prepare for season

With boating season underway, officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife want to remind boat owners to take a few simple steps to help avoid the spread of invasive species.

The department is the lead agency for statewide management of non-native plants and animals that can spread quickly and cause economic or environmental harm.

Zebra and quagga mussels are some of the aquatic invasive species of greatest concern.

They clog pipes and mechanical systems of industrial plants, dams, water systems, utilities, locks and hatcheries, spokeswoman Staci Lehman said in a news release.

In 2022, WDFW staff at watercraft check stations inspected nearly 52,000 vessels and intercepted 871 boats carrying aquatic noxious weeds and other unwanted invasive species that pose a risk to the state’s waters.

“Invasive mussels haven’t taken hold in Washington yet, and the Columbia River is the last major United States river that has not been impacted. But it only takes one boat to ruin that,” said Captain Eric Anderson, WDFW aquatic invasive species enforcement program lead.

“Efforts by WDFW and partners including irrigators, public utilities and the boating industry have been successful in preventing the spread of these species to Washington to date.”

To keep these and other unwanted species from making a home in Washington, drivers are required by law to stop at one of WDFW’s four watercraft check stations when transporting a watercraft, if it’s on the road they are traveling.

All vessels, from powerboats to kayaks and paddleboards, must be checked. It takes just a few minutes for an exterior boat check, and invasive mussel-sniffing dog Fin can do it even faster if he is on duty.

Watercraft check stations are clearly posted and located on Interstate 90 near the Washington/Idaho border. There are also ones on U.S. 395 near the Tri-Cities and near the Port of Clarkston.

In addition to checking watercraft before going into the water, WDFW asks boat owners to clean, drain and dry their craft after removing it from the water.

That effort should include cleaning waders, life vests, boat hulls and engines, trailers and other gear by removing plants, algae or mud.

Boaters should drain accumulated water back into the waterbody from which it came. Rinse all surfaces with potable water and let boats and gear fully dry before using again.

“Cleaning your boat, kayak or other watercraft now could mean less money spent later to eradicate invasive species that take hold,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator for the Washington Invasive Species Council.

“If we prevent them from establishing in Washington, then they won’t harm our native fish, restrict our recreation, or damage our shipping, hydropower, flood control and irrigation industries.”

For more information on aquatic invasive species in Washington, visit the WDFW website. For more information on all Washington invasive species, visit InvasiveSpecies.wa.gov.

Family fun ride scheduled

The Spokane Lilac Century family fun bicycle ride will start on May 21 at Big Barn Brewing Company, 16004 N. Applewood Lane on Greenbluff.

The ride has options of 100, 66, 50 or 25 miles and a new 32-mile gravel route. Times vary from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The ride is being organized by the Spokane Aurora Northwest Rotary Club.

The ride features wheat fields on Peone Prairie and the foothills of Mt. Spokane. Food trucks will be available at the finish area. Beverages from Red Barn Brewing Company will also be available to purchase.

Late registration and packet pickup is May 20 at North Division Bicycle, 10503 N. Division St., from 2 to 6 p.m. Riders may also register on the day of the ride at Big Barn.

Race mountain bikes at Riverside State Park

The 24 Hours of Riverside bike event will be held May 27-28 at Riverside State Park.

The race starts at noon on May 27. The event features camping, mountain bikes, food and a whole lot more rolled into “one weekend of extreme fun,” according to the website.

This year, parks officials will charge participants to camp at the airstrip. Each campsite will cost $12 per night and includes one vehicle. Additional vehicles are $10 per night. Those who pay to camp will not need a Discover Pass.

Those who are not camping will need a Discover Pass.

In addition to the 24 Hours of Riverside, the park is also the venue for the Wednesday Night Mountain Bike Rides every Wednesday evening.

The Wednesday Night Mountain Bike Races feature a different weekly race course and festivities after the ride. The races are free for anyone 18 or younger.