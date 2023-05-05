Chamberlin may have taken fentanyl to manage pain the night he died, court records say

Craig Chamberlin, the former voice of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office who ran for sheriff, may have taken fentanyl the night he died, according to court documents.

Chamberlin, 52, died unexpectedly Sunday, according to a statement from his family. Chamberlin’s cause of death has not been released.

Family members told medics Chamberlin had been drinking alcohol while golfing that day, according to search warrant documents filed this week. Chamberlin then arrived home, 13904 E. 41st Court in Veradale, that night, documents say.

A person close to Chamberlin gave him one-half of a fentanyl pill after Chamberlin told the person he had knee pain, the individual told the sheriff’s office. The person said they believe Chamberlin took the pill.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to the home near Spokane Valley later that night after someone called to report Chamberlin was not breathing, court records show. Deputies and fire personnel found Chamberlin in his bedroom. He died at the home.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

“It was unforeseeable and we, as a family, are still in shock,” his daughters wrote. “He was known and loved by so many and this is just as devastating and shocking to you all as it is to us. Thank you for all the love and support, we need it.”

Chamberlin had three daughters. He worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years and became well known by appearing on television and the radio.

Chamberlin also worked as a patrol deputy and school resource officer.

He announced his run for sheriff in February 2022, but was fired by former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich the following week. Knezovich said Chamberlin lied during an internal investigation, which Chamberlin denied. Chamberlin ultimately pulled out of the race that April.

The former deputy earned a slew of nicknames, including “Chambo,” “Deputy Craig” and “Hollywood” for his larger-than-life personality, said KXLY reporter Jeff Humphrey, who interacted with Chamberlin for about a decade on the crime beat. He has said Chamberlin cared deeply about the community.

“I would just see relief in peoples’ faces when he would show up,” Humphrey said. “I would walk around with him and people would just know him. He was a media darling.”