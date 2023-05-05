Coronation apathy? Inland Northwest Britons cite time difference, economic uncertainty for lukewarm Charles III reaction

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, depart Wellington Arch during funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19. (ANDREW TESTA/New York Times)

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Given the circumstances, the pomp of Saturday’s coronation simply isn’t worth the trouble for some transplanted Britons living in the Inland Northwest.

When King Charles III formally ascends the British throne, it will be 3 a.m. in Pullman, where native Englishman Richard Elgar will probably sleep in.

“They could have done it later,” said Elgar, a political science professor at Washington State University. “Why weren’t they thinking about the rest of us?”

Partly because of the eight-hour time difference between London and the Inland Northwest, most other local Britons will probably do the same.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of clips on YouTube,” quipped Simon Smith, a native of Wales, who plans to spend Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market in Moscow.

But there are other reasons for the tepid response to the first coronation of a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

“I think there is a question of relevance and the cost,” said Lysa Haskell Salisbury, who grew up in southern England but has spent the past three decades in the United States.

On top of that, the monarchy has been plagued by decades of scandal, some of it centered on Charles. The tell-all book by Prince Harry and the fall of Prince Andrew haven’t helped.

But like Elgar and Smith, Salisbury expects to catch the highlights on YouTube.

“But it’s a big deal for Britons,” said Salisbury, the director of the Women’s Center at the University of Idaho. “It’s been 70 years, so there were many of us who thought he would never get to the throne.”

“And I think from a historical perspective, there’s a lot of recognition of the significance of having a monarchy,” Salisbury said.

Elgar admits to conflicted feelings.

Formerly an anti-monarchist, he acknowledged that Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, “contributed a lot.”

“And Charles, he’s done things for disadvantaged families, and he goes to events and take time to find out about issues,” Elgar said. “I think he works remarkably hard.”

Elgar also pointed out that Charles will take a new oath as “defender of all faiths,” not just the Church of England.

“That’s progress, a really good sign,” Elgar said.

A moment later, Elgar recalls the worldwide anguish over the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the “cold, heartless response” of the House of Windsor.

“That’s why I’m conflicted,” Elgar said. “The royal family needs a reset.”

The monarchy also needs to be more attuned to everyday issues, he said, especially since the United Kingdom’s economic downturn following the divisive Brexit vote, the decision that caused the U.K. to leave the European Union.

Citing the high cost of electricity in his native country, Elgar said many families face a difficult decision on “whether to heat or eat.”

On Saturday morning, Smith will be manning a booth at the farmer’s market.

“I will be trying to raise interest in climate change nationwide,” said Smith, an independent contractor who works in the wastewater field.

He also hopes the Windsors will take a greater interest in the issue of climate change.

Regarding the coronation of Charles III, Smith said we will be “watching with some amusement.”

Elgar will watch, too, but when?

“If I happen to be awake at that hour, I might just tune in,” he said.