Jordan Beck drives in five with homer, double; Spokane Indians fall late to Eugene 6-5

The Spokane Indians dug out of a deep early hole to tie it, thanks to a big night by outfielder Jordan Beck.

But the bullpen faltered late again.

Grant McCray hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Eugene Emeralds edged the visiting Spokane Indians 6-5 in a Northwest League game at PK Park in Eugene on Friday.

With one down in the eighth, Damon Dues walked and stole second base. A wild pitch by reliever Angel Chivilli (1-1) moved him over to third, then McCray’s liner provided the go-ahead run.

Beck went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and five RBIs for the Indians (11-11). The homer was his sixth of the year – all in his last eight games. Beck is tied for first among active players in the league in home runs and leads the NWL in RBIs.

First-place Eugene (14-10) built a 4-0 lead.

With two on and no outs in the second, Damon Dues lined one to left field that skidded by Beck. Dues raced around the bases, and it was initially ruled an inside-the-park three-run home run.

The Indians appealed that Dues missed third base and won. Dues was ruled out, the official scorer issued a fielding error to Beck and the play was scored as a two-run single.

Logan Wyatt left nothing to doubt in the fourth, clubbing a long two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Beck hit a three-run shot in the sixth to pull the Indians back into the game, but Vaun Brown’s RBI single in the bottom half for Eugene made it 5-3.

The Indians put two on in the seventh via hit by pitch and fielding error, then Beck ripped a two-run double to tie it at 5-5.

Spokane starter Victor Juarez allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks in just 2 2/3 innings, his shortest stint of the season. He struck out four and hit a batter.

The six-game series is tied at two games apiece and continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Transactions: Infielder Nic Kent was placed on the minor league injured list with a hamstring injury. Jake MacKenzie was called up from the Arizona Complex League and started at second base. He went 1 for 2 in his High-A debut.