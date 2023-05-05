Man who exchanged gunfire with deputies prior to Moran Prairie standoff released from hospital, booked into jail

The man who exchanged gunfire with deputies before engaging in a long Moran Prairie standoff last month was released from the hospital and booked into the Spokane County Jail Friday on a $2 million bond, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Bausch, 49, had serious but not life-threatening wounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release shortly after the standoff.

The sheriff’s office alleges Bausch pointed a pistol at two deputies who responded to Bausch’s home, 5509 S. Glenrose Road, after Bausch threatened to kill his mother. The two deputies retreated and eventually left the property.

Deputies surveilled Bausch the next day, having developed probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment from an April 8 incident, and two counts of second-degree assault for pointing the gun at deputies, according to search warrant documents.

Deputies tried to contact Bausch as he was returning to his residence from Safeway. Then, three undercover detectives and Bausch exchanged gunfire. A three-hour standoff ensued before Bausch was arrested.

He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the torso and an injury to one of his legs, documents say.

The detectives who fired their weapons have not been named because of their undercover status, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting.