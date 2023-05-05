The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Andrew Fox leads Shadle Park baseball to GSL 2A title

May 5, 2023 Updated Fri., May 5, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball

Shadle Park 6, Clarkston 0: Andrew Fox allowed two hits, struck out nine and walked none over six innings and the Highlanders (13-7, 11-4) beat the visiting Bantams (15-4, 11-4) to win the GSL 2A regular-season championship.

Clarkston earned the second seed to the District 8 2A tourney, which starts Monday.

Boys soccer

Chiawana 7, Central Valley 0: Clayton Calderon scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Riverhawks (14-3) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (7-7) in a District 8 4A first-round game. Chiawana advances to a semifinal on Tuesday.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 5: FreshmanAddi Jay took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with eight strikeouts as the Wildcats (19-1, 18-0) beat the Panthers (15-6, 15-3).

Cassie Jay had two RBIs in Mt. Spokane’s four-run second inning. Alana Tomayko drove in two for Mead in the seventh.

From staff reports

