Survivors of Atlanta medical center shooting are improving; 1 leaves hospital

May 5, 2023 Updated Fri., May 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

By Alexis Stevens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Four of the five women shot in a Midtown Atlanta medical office this week are improving, though two remain in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen said Friday.

“We’re very pleased with their progress,” he said outside the hospital.

Two of the four surviving victims remain in the intensive care unit, one was being moved out of the ICU, and the fourth was being released, Jansen said.

“This is great news,” he said. “When you have this type of trauma, it doesn’t always go this well.”

Hospital officials have not released the victims’ names, but arrest warrants identified those injured in Wednesday’s shooting as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.

According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face.

Deion Patterson, 24, is accused of shooting the five women with a semi-automatic handgun inside the Northside Medical Midtown office building. Amy St. Pierre, 38, died at the scene, according to police.

Patterson was arrested Wednesday night in Cobb County after a massive manhunt.