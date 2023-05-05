UI shares its vision for new housing

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho is interested in developing housing for UI students, faculty and retired alumni on the eastern edge of campus near downtown.

Toni Broyles, special assistant to the UI president, spoke about these ideas during the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency meeting Thursday. She also provided an update on the future of the former Moscow Police Station building downtown.

UI is looking at the available land between Sixth Street and Sweet Avenue as a future location for housing and commercial development. It includes the land adjacent to the Crites Seed facility.

Broyles said UI envisions market-rate housing, including condos and townhomes, for post-doctoral students, graduate students and UI faculty and staff.

It is also interested in building a retirement village for retired UI faculty and staff that she said would fill a need in Moscow.

“We don’t really have that many options for people who decide they want to make Moscow their retirement home, but don’t want to deal with a single-family residence,” Broyles said.

That land could also include a commercial space and a new location for the Vandal store.

Broyles said there is no timeline for this project as it is in its early stages. She said UI did put out a request for proposals from developers.

She brought the ideas to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency because the land in question is adjacent to the Legacy Crossing property the MURA is trying to develop. The MURA is seeking proposals for future development of the vacant corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. The deadline for proposals is today.

Broyles said UI is also coordinating with Gritman Medical Center because the hospital also owns land adjacent to the property the university is seeking to develop.

Broyles also gave an update on the former Moscow Police Station building on the corner of Fourth and Washington streets.

The building will be the new home of the UI Prichard Art Gallery and will include space for retail, events and a welcome center, Broyles said.

She said Eric Roberts, the CEO of architecture firm Knit, donated $100,000 to the project for the pre-design work. There is no set timeline on the building’s completion.