WA to tackle caregiver shortage with new plan to reduce barriers

By Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday signed a bill addressing some of the barriers prospective home care workers in Washington face when trying to get certified to provide care for older adults and people with disabilities.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, who noted an incoming “silver tsunami” while speaking at a January hearing before the Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee in Olympia.

A state audit released last year found that prospective home care workers face barriers to becoming certified, such as testing delays and a limited number of test sites. These difficulties and frustrations can contribute to a caregiver shortage, according to the Office of the Washington State Auditor’s report.

To become certified, home care workers and others working in the long-term care industry must undergo 75 hours of training and pass an exam at a testing site, which are all concentrated in the Puget Sound region. There are only 15 sites throughout the state, a 20% decrease from 2016.

The state Department of Health, in consultation with the Department of Social and Health Services, will develop a plan that looks at applicant travel times, number of test sites, how often test sites should be available and whether there are areas in the state where travel stipends would benefit prospective applicants. A preliminary report is due in June 2024. The bill also gives DOH more discretion in preparing, grading and administering the certification exams.

A DSHS spokesperson said the agency supports the steps the legislation takes to reduce barriers for people wanting to become certified home care workers, while maintaining competency and training standards.

The number of people needing care has grown statewide as the number of care providers has decreased or remained stagnant. The problem is most acute in rural areas, where services are less likely to be available compared with urban areas. Many of the state’s least dense counties also have the greatest proportion of older adults among its populations.

Another bill, which passed but is awaiting Inslee’s signature, also addresses the caregiver shortage by expanding the list of which family members may provide paid care without certification. Individual providers who care for their parent or child must receive 35 hours of training but are exempt from certification and continuing education requirements. The bill, in part, expands the list of eligible providers to a sibling, aunt, uncle, cousin, niece, nephew, grandparent or grandchild.