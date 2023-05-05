Wall Street goes risk-on as banks rally, jobs beat

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

The chaotic week for financial markets is drawing to a close, with risk assets getting bid as regional banks rebounded from a brutal rout and solid jobs figures tempered fears of an economic recession.

S&P 500 futures signaled the equity benchmark will climb after its longest losing streak since February. PacWest soared, following a six-day sell-off that saw its shares tumbling over 70%. Western Alliance and First Horizon, which were strongly hit in the previous session, also jumped. Apple, the world’s most valuable company, rose on solid earnings.

The U.S. added more jobs in April than expected and the unemployment rate fell back to a multi-decade low, highlighting the strength of the labor market despite growing economic head winds.

“For now, this report is another sign that the Fed hasn’t broken the economy yet. The bears’ best argument is that a recession is around the corner, but it may be hard to make that argument until we see actual evidence in jobs data,” said Callie Cox at eToro.