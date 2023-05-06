100 years ago in the society pages: Elizabeth Poindexter’s latest column targeted other society wives, whose stress over their demanding lifestyle she called ‘pure affectation’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Elizabeth Gale Poindexter didn’t target Washington, D.C., politicians and diplomats in this week’s syndicated column. She went after Washington wives, who “complain about the strain of social life and social duties in the capital.”

“They come here from their home states, get into the swing of things for a year or two, apparently have a good time, and then begin to tell their friends about how they have broken down under the stress of their social duties,” wrote Poindexter, wife of Miles Poindexter, the former U.S. senator from Spokane. “A lot of this is pure affectation.”

The reason she thought this was “mostly bunk” is because she had “been through it” herself. Yes, there was busy social whirl. Yes, there were a lot of parties and late nights. But to pretend it was a burden was silly.

In a secondary item, she discussed a plan to clean up the “alley dwellings of the city,” including the “girls’ dormitories near the Union Station.”

“The dormitories were put up during the war, when Washington was in ferment,” she wrote. “Not much has been said about it, but the city attracted ‘wild women’ from all over the country. Some of the war workers lived not far from me, and they took a great deal of pleasure, apparently, in posing at their windows in extreme negligee for the edification of passers by or people across the street.”

Poindexter said the dorms were now filled with “decent, self-respecting young women” – but she still believed they should be torn down “as soon as possible.”

