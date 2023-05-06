The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Henry Sandberg leads Gonzaga Prep baseball to district win; Mead boys soccer reaches title game

May 6, 2023 Updated Sat., May 6, 2023 at 8:38 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Baseball District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 2: Henry Sandberg hit a two-run single in the sixth inning and threw a complete game, and the third-seeded Bullpups (11-11) edged the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (9-11) in a first-round game.

G-Prep travels to second-seeded Kamiakin for a semifinal Tuesday.

Chiawana 10, Central Valley 4: Jaxson Baxter went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and the visiting Riverhawks (8-13) used a six-run sixth inning to beat the Bears (8-13) in a first-round game.

CV hosts Lewis and Clark in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Richland 13, Lewis and Clark 3 (5): Troy Molnaa pitched three scoreless innings, Rayce Reeves had two RBIs, and the fourth-seeded Bombers (16-5) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (7-14) in five innings in a first-round game.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 11, Ridgeline 1 (6): Andrew Rayment struck out six over five innings, Rece Schuerman went 4 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs, and the second-seeded Wildcats (18-4) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (10-11) in six innings in a first-round game.

Cooper Davis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Mt. Spokane, which hosts Cheney in a semifinal Tuesday.

Cheney 5, Walla Walla 1: Quinn Hubbs struck out seven in a complete game, and the visiting sixth-seeded Blackhawks (15-6) beat the third-seeded Blue Devils (12-8) in a first-round game. Jamal Chabot went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Southridge 3, University 1: Tyler Gaskins and Austin Guier had RBI singles in a three-run fourth inning, and the visiting fifth-seeded Suns (14-8) eliminated the fourth-seeded Titans (17-5) in a first-round game.

U-Hi’s Tyler Boden doubled and scored and pitched a complete game.

Kennewick 11, Mead 1 (6): Ambrose Driver struck out five in a complete game, and the top-seeded Lions (19-2) eliminated the seventh-seeded Panthers (12-10) in six innings in a first-round game.

Xavier Hattenburg went 2 for 2 with and RBI for Mead.

District 7 1A

Colville 12, Medical Lake 0 (5): Luke Anderson struck out four in a five-inning, compete-game one-hitter, and the second-seeded Crimson Hawks (14-7) beat the sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-11) in five innings in a semifinal at Whitworth University.

Cale Roy went 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Colville, which advanced to the title game against Deer Park on Tuesday. Medical Lake beat Freeman 5-3 in a first-round game earlier in the day.

Deer Park 7, Lakeside 1: Braylon Dean went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Elijah Lee threw six strong innings with three strikeouts, and the Stags (17-3) beat the Eagles (11-12) in a semifinal.

Lakeside eliminated Newport 4-2 in a first-round game earlier in the day. The Eagles face Medical Lake in a loser-out Tuesday.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Hanford 0: Sam Garabedian and Andre Layman scored two goals apiece, and the top-seeded Bullpups (13-3) beat the seventh-seeded Falcons (6-12) in a first-round game. G-Prep hosts fourth-seeded Chiawana in a semifinal Tuesday.

Richland 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Kameron Hoff scored twice in 3 minutes in the first half, and the visiting sixth-seeded Bombers (9-9) beat the third-seeded Tigers (11-5) in a first-round game at Spokane Falls CC. LC faces eighth-seeded Kamiakin in a loser-out Tuesday.

District 8 3A

Mead 2, Walla Walla 0: Wes Starley scored two second-half goals and the second-seeded Panthers (10-2-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Blue Devils (10-10) in a semifinal. Mead advances to the district title game against top-seeded Southridge on Tuesday.

Softball

West Valley 26-13, Pullman 17-16: Taylor Cromie went 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs, and the Greyhounds (3-15, 2-11) split a doubleheader with the visiting Eagles (9-11, 8-7). Ellie Ward went 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs for Pullman.

West Valley’s Isabel Hilsabeck went 2 for 5 with a homer, double, four runs and four RBIs in the first game.

