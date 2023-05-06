Sounders looking to make history with home scoreless streak

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

TUKWILA, Wash. – While “fortress” is too cliché and “brick house” may be too funky, one term Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer doesn’t want associated with the blockade opponents face at Lumen Field is “facade.”

The Sounders (6-2-2) haven’t conceded a goal at home to open the season and could tie the Columbus Crew’s 2020 record of six consecutive scoreless home matches if they were to hold Sporting Kansas City goalless Sunday. Seemingly a simple task against Kansas City (0-7-3), which is trying to avoid tying Real Salt Lake (2007) and Colorado Rapids (2019) for most matches without a win to start a season (11).

But Seattle’s defense is the most vulnerable it’s been this year.

First-choice left back Nouhou was ruled out Friday because of an extended illness. His backup, Kelyn Rowe, will be out at least six weeks after spraining his left knee in a draw against RSL in April. Right winger Cristian Roldan remains under concussion protocol, and defensive midfielder Joao Paulo is serving a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

“It’s dangerous,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said. “It’s dangerous to play a team like that. It’s very dangerous because everybody expects an easy win. In your head, you have to prepare like you’re playing a team that’s on fire because sometimes it’s easier to motivate yourself when you’re playing a top-of-the-table clash. … If you don’t win for so long, you’ve got almost nothing to lose and you don’t feel any pressure. Sometimes when you play freely, you can be very good. I’m expecting a very tough game.”

The Sounders will again call up Cody Baker from MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance and have either the Issaquah, Washington, teen or deep reserve midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting to fill in the gap on the defensive line. Forward Jordan Morris will likely play up top with Leo Chu on the left wing and possibly Nico Lodeiro or Heber on the right to compensate for Roldan. And midfielder Obed Vargas is expected to start alongside Rusnak in place of Joao Paulo.

A nod for Baker would be his MLS debut. Baker-Whiting subbed on for Rowe against RSL, logging one minute this season. The Seattle native made two first-team appearances last year for a total of 94 minutes.

The assignment isn’t just retaining the Sounders’ defensive wall at Lumen, it’s doing so against a pair of the better wingers in the league. SKC captain Johnny Russell returned from injury against the Sounders last month, subbing on in the second half of his team’s 4-1 loss at Children’s Mercy Park. Russell has pocketed six goals against the Sounders since 2018.

Left winger Daniel Salloi has scored or assisted on all SKC’s six goals this season through all competitions. He’ll be joined in the attack by midfielder Gadi Kinda, who returned from a knee injury suffered in 2021.

But Sporting will be without Willy Agada (fractured tibia). He’s scored in the past two matches against the Sounders.

“Whoever’s out there in those positions better have a good game,” Schmetzer said of fullback Alex Roldan and the player bookending the defensive line. “Reed is one of those kids that can play up a line. Cody has been an out-and-out lockdown defender for most of his career with Defiance. It’s works in progress … there’s a lot of games those guys might participate in the next three weeks.”

Boosting Seattle’s defense is how attackers have committed themselves to assisting in the dirty work. Joao Paulo said he’s worked with assistant coach Freddy Juarez to better communicate what he sees and how that’s effective in transition.

“I’m trying to help, especially the front guys, of when to press and how to press,” Joao Paulo said. “Sometimes I’m seeing the field and they are not because I’m behind them. So, I’m trying to be a voice and help them organize that first press.

“But it’s a lot of things we’re doing well. Duels, air duels, second balls. Everybody is working hard to make us a good defensive team.”

Of the Sounders players available for selection, center back Jackson Ragen leads with a 90.3 passing percentage and 41 accurate long balls. Center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade has a team-high 18 interceptions. Chu leads in winning 62.5% of his aerial duels. Vargas leads in duels won at 66.7%.

All reasons why Joao Paulo believes the bricks won’t fall Sunday. That, and Sounders keeper Stefan Frei. He has 13 saves in home matches and his six clean sheets this season lead MLS.

“It’s how we do in training,” Joao Paulo said. “We need to keep this going forward.”