Ukraine claims it shot down Russia’s most sophisticated missile for first time

Marc Santora, Eric Schmitt and John Ismay New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine — An American-made Patriot air-defense missile successfully intercepted one of the most sophisticated conventional weapons in Russia’s arsenal for the first time over Kyiv on Thursday night, the Ukrainian air force claimed Saturday.

The downing of a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile by a Patriot missile, confirmed by three senior U.S. officials, appeared to offer the first proof that Russia’s hypersonic missiles — presented as invulnerable by President Vladimir Putin — could be defeated by current Western missile defense systems.

“I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event,” Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian air force, said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app. “Yes, we have shot down the ‘unparalleled’ ‘Kinzhal.’”

The U.S. officials said they were relying on information from the Ukrainian military coming through classified channels, but added they had no reason to doubt its authenticity. Nevertheless, independent analysts were reluctant to confirm the interception until more information was available about the type of missile Russia fired and whether it was hit by a Patriot.

The Patriot is by far the most expensive single weapon system that the United States, Ukraine’s main military benefactor, has supplied to Ukraine, at a total cost of about $1.1 billion: $400 million for the system and $690 million for the missiles.

It was only last month that the first Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine, even though Ukraine had been pleading with the Pentagon for the weapons since the start of the war. For more than a year, Ukraine has had no air-defense system that could counter Russia’s arsenal of ballistic or hypersonic missiles like the Kinzhal.

Hypersonic missiles are long-range munitions capable of reaching speeds of at least Mach 5 — five times the speed of sound, or more than a mile a second. That speed was thought by many experts to render traditional air defense systems essentially useless, because by the time they can be detected on radars, they are nearly at their target.

Oleshchuk said the military waited to report the destruction of the hypersonic missile to protect operational security. He urged the public not to share information about air defenses as they work to counter Russian missiles and drones.

“We will definitely report what, where, with what, and when it was shot down,” he said. “All in its own time.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.