Carson Palmquist dominant on mound, Spokane Indians edge Eugene in finale 2-1

Carson Palmquist dominated on the mound for six shutout innings and the visiting Spokane Indians mustered just enough offense late to beat the Eugene Emeralds 2-1 and earn a split of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene on Sunday.

Palmquist (2-1) gave up five hits and two walks with six strikeouts and threw 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He did not allow a runner to reach third base. Angel Chivilli struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.

Jordan Beck singled in the seventh, advanced on a fielding error and scored on a single by Zach Kokoska.

The Indians (12-12) added an insurance run in the eighth. Braiden Ward walked, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a single by Adael Amador.

Eugene scored in the eighth when Vaun Brown was hit by a pitch, went to second on a botched pop-up, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Ward made two leaping catches in center field, robbing batters of extra bases.

Eugene fell to 15-11.