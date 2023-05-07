Carson Palmquist dominant on mound, Spokane Indians edge Eugene in finale 2-1
May 7, 2023 Updated Sun., May 7, 2023 at 8:38 p.m.
Carson Palmquist dominated on the mound for six shutout innings and the visiting Spokane Indians mustered just enough offense late to beat the Eugene Emeralds 2-1 and earn a split of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene on Sunday.
Palmquist (2-1) gave up five hits and two walks with six strikeouts and threw 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He did not allow a runner to reach third base. Angel Chivilli struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save.
Jordan Beck singled in the seventh, advanced on a fielding error and scored on a single by Zach Kokoska.
The Indians (12-12) added an insurance run in the eighth. Braiden Ward walked, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a single by Adael Amador.
Eugene scored in the eighth when Vaun Brown was hit by a pitch, went to second on a botched pop-up, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Ward made two leaping catches in center field, robbing batters of extra bases.
Eugene fell to 15-11.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.