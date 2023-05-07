Edmonds man injured in Sunday morning crash attributed to speeding

A 31-year-old Edmonds man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he struck another car on U.S. Highway 2 near Spokane International Airport, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Hasnain Kadri was driving east on the highway when he changed lanes and struck the rear of a Subaru compact driven by 55-year-old Terina McDonald of Wenatchee around 8:40 a.m. Kadri was speeding at the time of the crash, according to the WSP.

Kadri’s vehicle, a Kia SUV, rolled into a ditch and came to rest against a tree. McDonald’s car left the roadway and struck a fence, according to a news release.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. McDonald was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, investigators said.