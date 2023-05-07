The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
62°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Edmonds man injured in Sunday morning crash attributed to speeding

May 7, 2023 Updated Sun., May 7, 2023 at 12:44 p.m.

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A 31-year-old Edmonds man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he struck another car on U.S. Highway 2 near Spokane International Airport, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

Hasnain Kadri was driving east on the highway when he changed lanes and struck the rear of a Subaru compact driven by 55-year-old Terina McDonald of Wenatchee around 8:40 a.m. Kadri was speeding at the time of the crash, according to the WSP. 

Kadri’s vehicle, a Kia SUV, rolled into a ditch and came to rest against a tree. McDonald’s car left the roadway and struck a fence, according to a news release. 

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. McDonald was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, investigators said. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW