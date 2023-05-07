On the air
May 7, 2023 Updated Sun., May 7, 2023 at 3:07 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs OR L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: New York at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers
Golf
1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Draft lottery ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Fulham USA
7 a.m.: Championship: Blackburn at Millwall ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Brighton USA
Noon: EPL: Southampton at Nottingham USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
