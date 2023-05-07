The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

May 7, 2023 Updated Sun., May 7, 2023 at 3:07 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs OR L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: New York at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

Golf

1:30 p.m.: Collegiate Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Draft lottery ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Vegas at Edmonton ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Fulham USA

7 a.m.: Championship: Blackburn at Millwall ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Brighton USA

Noon: EPL: Southampton at Nottingham USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

