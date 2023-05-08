The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

100 years ago in Spokane: Lumber companies lock out Wobblies returning from strike

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review
The region’s lumbermen were instituting what they called a “Wobbly lockout.”

They vowed to give no more work to members of the Industrial Workers of the World, i.e., Wobblies.

This was a direct result of a general strike the Wobblies had called a few weeks earlier. Wobblies had walked out of a number of logging camps in the region.

Now, however, the general strike seemed to be fizzling out, and the strikers were arriving back at the camps. Their bosses were refusing to have them, and were said to be maintaining a “close vigil” against rehiring.

A number of companies in the region had been operating under a no-Wobblies policy for years.

“We have refused work to members of the organization since the disturbance of 1917,” said the manager of the Potlatch Lumber Co. “With the present strike on the job in effect, we are doubling our vigil against the agitators.”

Public sentiment had turned sharply against the Wobblies during World War I, when many people considered strikes to be unpatriotic during wartime.

Also from the Wobbly beat: In Bonners Ferry, a “citizens committee” was taking more direct action against the Wobblies.

The committee “escorted” 28 Wobblies to a railroad siding five miles east of town and put them on an eastbound freight train.

A report from Troy, Montana, said that some of those Wobblies arrived in that town at 2 a.m. and headed for nearby hobo “jungles” or restaurants.

