Coveted four-star 2024 offensive lineman Paki Finau verbally commits to Washington

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

On April 24, Paki Finau cut his significant list of suitors to seven: Washington, Penn State, Utah, Auburn, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State.

Two weeks later, it’s down to one.

Finau – a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, California – announced a verbal commitment to UW on social media Monday. The Oak Hills High School standout is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 24 player in the state of California and the No. 216 player in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

“I would like to thank all the schools and coaches for putting their time and effort into me during this recruiting process, I truly appreciate everything!” Finau wrote. “With that being said, I have talked to my parents and close guardians, although it was a hard decision, I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Washington!”

Under offensive line coach Scott Huff, UW led the nation in tackles for loss allowed (31, a whopping 13 fewer than No. 2 Ball State) and ranked second in sacks allowed (7). Washington also finished first nationally in passing (369.8 yards per game), while rushing for 1,898 yards and 4.7 yards per carry as well.

That line returns starting tackles Troy Fautanu (left) and Roger Rosengarten (right) in 2023, but will insert new starters at left guard, right guard and center. UW also signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 class – Landen Hatchett, Zachary Henning, Elishah Jackett, Kahlee Tafai and Soane Faasolo.

Finau is just UW’s third verbal commit in the 2024 cycle, joining three-star quarterback EJ Caminong and wide receiver Landon Bell. The Huskies will undoubtedly add to that list this summer.