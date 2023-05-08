‘Dancing with the Stars’ champion Derek Hough charms with moves and pep talk at North Central school

Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough teaches local elementary and high school students dance moves on Monday, May 8, 2023, at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Celebrity dancer Derek Hough stepped out Monday to share life lessons about staying positive, then got in the groove on a gym floor alongside 250 Spokane students.

Using his “Dancing With the Stars” flair, Hough taught them a dance in less than 10 minutes after he gave a talk at North Central High School. He showed them the basic moves, including a few salsa steps from the bleachers, but it didn’t take long for the crowd to pick up the steps – and energy – as Hough played music off his smartphone.

“Keep it simple; just have fun with it,” Hough told the students from various Spokane Public Schools. “When in doubt, shake it out.”

The group included elementary students from Longfellow, Garfield and Stevens, as well as Shaw Middle School, North Central and Rogers High School.

Hough began dancing at about age 10 in Utah and by 12, he went to live in England to work with coaches. He trained daily and entered regular competitive dancing events.

He eventually became best-known as a dancer and six-time champion and judge on the “Dancing with the Stars” TV show. But Hough also has performed on the stages of Radio City Music Hall and America’s arenas on solo dance tours and in shows paired with his sister, Julianne.

Hough told the students that early in life, he’d always question whether he was good enough, and whether winning was the only way to prove that. But after multiple awards and accomplishments, that still wasn’t enough, he said. He realized it’s really about becoming an individual who serves others.

“It’s not really about what you achieve in this life that matters, it’s about who you become as a person along the way that is going to fulfill us, ultimately,” Hough said. “What’s cool is you start to realize that you already are enough, you always have been and you always will be.

“I don’t know if there is somebody right now, here, who might feel they aren’t good enough, or feel a little down. You are worthy. I don’t mean you don’t need to put in the effort, but you’re already enough.”

He also answered questions from the students, such as what made him famous? It’s dancing, he said. “Dancing has taken me all over the world. I love music and the way music feels when you move to it.”

When he’s felt overwhelmed, Hough said he’s learned to set boundaries, give himself time in silence and to move his body because that brings joy.

“There were times I was exhausted, tired and I had to remind myself why I dance,” he said.

“I had to remind myself of the joy of dance. And to do something for others, to serve. That gives me an enormous amount of energy.”

He encouraged students to keep moving and making positive choices, even when they don’t feel like it.

“Confidence isn’t something that you have; confidence is something that you do,” he said.

“For instance, 90% of our choices are about how we feel about something. I don’t feel like waking up. I don’t feel like practicing. I don’t feel like this. That’s a problem,” he said. “The way you build confidence is to do things regardless of the way you feel. I didn’t feel like practicing and getting up early to train, but I did anyway.

“What happens is you have those little wins each day, like waking up and making your bed or being on time or studying. You start to become a person who takes action, and that’s where inspiration comes from. You can’t wait for motivation, for inspiration, for confidence. You do things that give you confidence and give you energy.”

One student, who did a dance move in the bleachers, got noticed for a question. Ceasar Johnson, a Stevens Elementary fifth-grader, then was asked to come down to display his dance move with a somersault. But his question was simple, “Can I get a photo of you for my mom?”

Hough obliged Johnson after the dance, taking a selfie with him, among other selfies he took with students and teachers.

A dozen Gonzaga University dance students also helped lead the North Central dance. Those GU dancers hold a free after-school program called Zag Dance each fall. Last year, it drew about 40 SPS students.

Zoee Zielke, 9, a Longfellow student who had gone to last fall’s after-school dancing, couldn’t wait to meet Hough.

“Dance is my favorite thing, besides acting,” said Zielke, who recently saw clips of Hough from “Dancing with the Stars.” “He’s a really good dancer.”

Hough was scheduled Monday to lead a master class with Gonzaga dance students in the afternoon. Also, he and his father Bruce Hough were set to present Monday night at Gonzaga on “Taking the Lead: Lessons in Leadership from the Art of Dance,” a benefit for the university’s dance department and School of Leadership Studies.

Originally from Coeur d’Alene, Bruce Hough earned a Gonzaga master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2019. He’s had a career as a communications and is a nutrition entrepreneur, civic leader and philanthropist.

“This area is very close to me, and my dad is from Coeur d’Alene, so I’m happy to be here,” Derek Hough said.

The younger Hough, who said his father has encouraged him in leadership, also has shared about having many fond childhood memories spent at his grandparents’ house, which is still a family summer retreat in Coeur d’Alene.

“I’m here to speak with these amazing students about an array of things to help inspire, to share some of my stories,” Hough said beforehand. “But it’s really just to be here to be a source of encouragement.

He described the dance he planned to teach at North Central as “very easy.” He’ll return to Spokane with more complicated dance sequences in his live tour, “Symphony of Dance,” on Oct. 5 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

After the students at North Central went through their dance a third time, Hough had moved from being in front to the center. He even took a couple students by the hand as the music wound down for a little pair-dancing.

North Central sophomores Eliana Caprye and Brenna White, who perform in theater, were both at the gym early. They have watched Hough dance before.

“I’m interested in musical theater and any opportunity I have to improve my dance skills, and it’s Derek Hough,” White said. “He’s really talented.”

Caprye said she was excited to see how he would teach the group a dance. “He’s super talented and it’s taken a lot of hard work for Derek Hough to be at this level.”