District softball: Mt. Spokane leads tough Greater Spokane League contingent to 3A tourney; Central Valley, Shadle Park earn top seeds

Rainouts over the weekend forced several final regular-season games to be postponed until Monday, just in time for the District 8 softball playoffs to start Tuesday.

Central Valley earned the 4A top seed, undefeated league champion Mt. Spokane is the 3A No. 1 seed and Shadle Park took the 2A division title.

All three GSL 4A teams qualified for the District 8 tournament. The top five 3A teams advanced to postseason play against the best from the Mid-Columbia Conference. In 2A, all six teams participate in district play starting on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seeds, matchups and outlook for each of the teams.

4A

Big picture: Central Valley is the GSL’s top seed – and top seed overall due to predetermined seeding – to the district tournament despite finishing fourth in the league. The Bears were the only 4A team to finish with a winning record.

The district sends three to the state tournament.

(1) Central Valley (12-8, 12-6): The top-seeded Bears enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak after dropping three straight in late April to the 3A top teams. Sierra Fischer, Grace Melcher and Sofia Morales are key players. First round: Host No. 7 Kamiakin (10-10, 6-10 MCC), Tuesday 5 p.m.

(3) Gonzaga Prep (3-17, 3-15): The slumping Bullpups, losers of five straight, benefit from a home game despite the disparity of records with their first-round opponent. Sydney Wysocki, Morgan Cervantes and Reese Jones Ross are leaders. First round: Host No. 6 Hanford (9-10, 6-10 MCC), Tuesday 4 p.m.

(5) Lewis and Clark (3-15, 3-15): The Tigers started the season 2-3 but won just one more game the rest of the way. They’ve been held to two or fewer runs in six games this season. First round: At No. 4 Chiawana (14-6, 11-5 MCC), Tuesday 5 p.m.

3A

Big picture: Mt. Spokane won the league by three games this season over Mead and University. All are capable of winning not only districts but making noise at state.

The district sends three to state.

(2) Mt. Spokane (19-1, 18-0): The league-champion Wildcats’ only loss of the season was on opening day to 2A champ Shadle Park. Since then, they’ve been held to fewer than 10 runs only three times – twice by U-Hi. Mt. Spokane hasn’t been to fastpitch state since 2018. The squad is talented and deep, led by seniors Jessica Waters, Willow Almquist and Gracie Boe. First round: Host No. 8 Ridgeline (7-10, 7-10), Tuesday 4 p.m.

(4) Mead (15-6, 15-3): The Panthers dropped their season finale to Mt. Spokane but had reeled off eight straight wins, including a 2-1 decision over U-Hi, prior to that. “We have a great pitching staff that will keep us in games,” coach Tiffany Casady said. Carolyn Tyson Guess has 68 strikeouts with a 2.31 ERA, while Charlie Stern and Campbell Brose provide offense. First round: Host No. 5 Walla Walla (5-14, 5-11), Tuesday 5 p.m.

(6) University (15-3, 15-3): The 2022 GSL champs reached state but went two-and-out. This is not a typical No. 6 seed though. Kaidyn Howard and Maliyah Mann are tough in the circle, while Abby Watkins (.582, 37 RBIs) and Natalie Singer (.508, 33 RBIs) have plenty of pop. First round: At No. 3 Southridge (12-8, 9-7 MCC), Tuesday 5 p.m.

(7) Cheney (9-10, 9-8): The Blackhawks are still looking for their signature win, having lost to each of the four teams ahead of them in the standings. Coach Steve Blake hopes for “more consistent defense” for them to pull off the first-round upset and advance for the first time since 2018. Mia Ashcroft, Tatum Sloan and Sedona Ericson are players to watch. First round: At No. 1 Kennewick (12-7, 11-5 MCC), Tuesday 5 p.m.

(8) Ridgeline (8-10, 8-10): The Falcons have won four of their last five games and are looking for their first trip to state with their first group of seniors in school history. Savannah Smith (.558) Sam Mowery (.438) and Maggie Corvo (.467) are leaders. First round: At No. 2 Mt. Spokane (17-4, 16-2), Tuesday 4 p.m.

2A

Big picture: League champion Shadle Park earned the right to host the semifinals and championship game Saturday, with the top two teams advancing to the District 5/6/8 crossover on May 20.

(1) Shadle Park (16-2, 15-0): The Highlanders lost a 1-0 decision to 13th-seeded Ellensburg in the first round of state last season. Junior P/INF Crimson Rice is the best player in the league, hitting .568 with six homers and 37 RBIs while striking out 110 in 55 innings with a 0.64 ERA and 10-0 record. First round: (4) West Valley/(5) Pullman winner, Saturday 12 p.m.

(2) East Valley (10-10, 9-6): The Knights took a pair from last-place Rogers (0-16, 0-13) on Monday to secure the second seed. Shelby Swanson, Mckenzie Ervin, Jocelyn Weger are key players for coach Kelli Peckham. First round: (3) Clarkston/(6) Rogers winner, Saturday noon.

(3) Clarkston (11-9, 9-6): The Bantams are looking to qualify for state for the first time since 2007. They lost a heartbreaker in a 10-9 walk-off to Shadle Park Monday when a win would have given them second place. Leah Copeland (.556), Emma McManigle (.457) and Brooke Blaydes (.431) pace the offense.

(4) West Valley (9-11, 8-7): The Eagles went 1-4 out of league, but over .500 in the GSL and own wins over EV and Clarkston – though they fell to Pullman (3-15, 0-11) in the last game of the season which could have presented a three-way tie for second. Isabel Hilsabeck and Sorrel Stewart pace West Valley.