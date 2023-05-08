Inslee signs bill sponsored by Padden that removes sales taxes on wheelchair and similar medical equipment

By Alexandria Osborne For The Spokesman-Review

People who need wheelchairs and similar equipment will no longer have to pay sales tax on those devices in Washington.

The new law was one of two bills Gov. Jay Inslee signed Thursday that were sponsored by Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley. The other is aimed at reducing the cost of building condos and apartments.

The medical device law removes the retail sales and use tax on mobility-enhancing equipment when used by patients to meet their medical, physical and functional needs for basic activities.

A purchaser needs to provide a seller a Department of Revenue-prescribed certificate when claiming an exemption, with a copy retained in the seller’s files.

The exemption applies to mobility-enhancing equipment sold or used after Aug. 1 and is permanent.

Padden said patients who use equipment such as high-end wheelchairs have a sales tax of 9%. Other pieces of equipment include walkers and power-operated scooters.

“This is to help patients that have that, and if the price is more reasonable they are more likely to function more independently and not end up in a hospital,” he said.

The bill had strong support from Steve Gleason, Washington State University alumnus and former NFL football player, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2011 and has been a leader in advocating for people who have ALS.

Another bill sponsored by Padden reduces paperwork required to get a building permit for multi-unit residential buildings with a maximum of 12 units and two stories. It also removes a requirement for one kind of building inspection, but other inspections still are required.

Padden said he has been working on the proposal for a number of years and it will reduce barriers to homeownership for condos.

When working on the bill, he looked into ways small condo projects could be more affordable by reducing some regulations, he said.

“These smaller condominiums will still have the same building requirements that a townhouse or single-family house would have,” Padden said. “The reduction of additional inspections beyond requirements for a townhouse or a single-family house will reduce the cost of these condominiums, making them more affordable to more buyers.”

Inslee said he is pleased the law will make housing more accessible.

Both bills passed through each chamber unanimously before being signed into law by the governor. They will take effect in July.

Padden said he wants both bills to make a difference, and he thinks they will do just that.

“We appreciate the governor’s signature,” he said.