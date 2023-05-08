Spokane City Council outlaws public drug use, possession

A new law in the city of Spokane makes drug possession and public use a gross misdemeanor.

The City Council passed the ordinance in a unanimous vote Monday night.

“This is going to keep our community safe and also help those in the throes of addiction,” Councilman Jonathan Bingle said.

Councilman Michael Cathcart called it a critical protection for public spaces.

The ordinance was introduced last week after the state Legislature failed to pass a new drug possession law before the end of the regular session in April.

The council chose not to make any amendments to the proposed ordinance in order to wait to see what the Legislature does when it reconvenes, Council President Breean Beggs said.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week a special legislative session to begin May 16 to try again to pass a bill before the current state law – which makes possession of drugs including meth, heroin and cocaine a misdemeanor – expires July 1.

The city’s emergency ordinance goes into effect immediately and will serve as a stopgap or a fallback in case state lawmakers do not manage to pass something.

The city’s ordinance closely mirrors the Legislature’s failed compromise, making drug possession a gross misdemeanor while encouraging the prosecutor to address the underlying addiction. It also gives discretion to law enforcement to make treatment referrals instead of arresting or citing suspects.

Beggs said he is hopeful the Legislature will find a solution and that Spokane can serve as an example.

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said the ordinance is not perfect, but she supported it because of how well the council worked together on it.

“It is a tool,” she said. “It is not a solution to all the drug issues in our community.”