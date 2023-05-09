100 years ago in Spokane: Union tensions led Hillyard, then a city, to oust its mayor

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Hillyard Mayor Thomas J. Kehoe was booted out of office by voters, who elected contractor A.B. Pat Brown, running on the Citizens Party ticket.

Hillyard politicians claimed Kehoe was defeated largely by votes from Great Northern railway shopmen, who were unhappy with the harsh way Kehoe handled their recent strike.

“Brown’s election is likely to mean a new police judge and a new chief of police,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

Brown’s tenure would prove to be short. Hillyard residents would vote in 1924 to become part of Spokane.

From the beauty queen beat: The Spokane Daily Chronicle was running a “Princess Columbia” contest, and nominations were already pouring in.

The paper called it a “beauty and personality contest,” and listed the following criteria: The winner must have a “liberal amount of good looks; personality; poise; grace and intelligence.”

In other words, the paper said, she must be “a type of ideal young womanhood.”

The winner would be given a choice of three expense-paid trips: to Yellowstone National Park; Seattle-Vancouver-Victoria; or Portland.

The runner-up would be given a week’s outing to Hayden Lake.

