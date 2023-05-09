14-year-old girl shot while playing hide-and-seek in Louisiana

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

A teen girl was shot and wounded while playing hide-and-seek in Louisiana over the weekend, police said Monday.

The 14-year-old girl, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in the back of the head, according to authorities. She was playing with her friends in the 650-person town of Starks in southwest Louisiana, about 3 miles from the state border with Texas.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital outside the small town, police said.

David Doyle, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Doyle said he spotted shadows outside his home around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police. He grabbed his gun, walked outside, saw people running away and started shooting, cops said.

The violence occurred on a dead-end road with three homeowners: Doyle, the victim’s family, and the victim’s other relatives, local NBC affiliate KPLC reported.

It’s the latest in a series of shootings across the country for apparently trivial reasons. In Kansas City, a 16-year-old Black boy named Ralph Yarl was shot in the head while accidentally standing on the wrong doorstep.

In upstate New York, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was fatally shot while riding in a car that turned down the wrong driveway.

In North Carolina, a 6-year-old girl and her parents were shot while picking up a basketball that rolled down a nearby driveway. And in Texas, two cheerleaders were shot after they accidentally got into the wrong car.