Buddy Holly wins best in show at Westminster

Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, wins best in show, the top prize at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, New York. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

By Andrew Das New York Times

NEW YORK – Buddy Holly, a low-slung, whiskered petit basset griffon Vendéen, won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, beating back a field of fellow champions that included last year’s runner-up.

“I have dreamed of this since I was 9 years old,” said Janice Hayes, Buddy Holly’s owner and trainer. She called Buddy Holly “the epitome of a show dog; nothing bothers him.”

Buddy Holly is the first dog of his breed to win best in show at Westminster. Rummie, a Pekingese whose handler had produced two previous best in show winners, was second.

The finalists represented a range of options for the experienced judge, Beth Sweigart, tasked with picking the most outstanding of them. Among the contenders was the low-slung petit basset griffon Vendéen; the dignified swoosh of the floor-hugging Pekingese, Rummie, and the flowing coat of Cider the English setter, who seemed to glide around the ring.

Winston, the French bulldog who was runner-up last year, returned a crowd favorite, challenged by the terrier perfection of the American Staffordshire, Trouble; the luminous cloudy coat of Ribbon, the Australian shepherd; and the velvet-like sheen of Monty the giant schnauzer.

Each was judged not on their cuddliness or competition charm but on how well they adhered to the standard of their breed. Sweigart took her time with her choice, running her hands and eye over all the finalists, building the drama before choosing her champion.

Buddy Holly joined a line of winners that has in recent years represented a variety of breeds in a competition long dominated by terriers, from last year’s winner, a jowly bloodhound named Trumpet, to his immediate predecessors, a Pekingese named Wasabi and a black standard poodle named Siba.

Defeat will sting for Winston, if show dogs feel the sting of defeat, that is. Winston was the runner-up last year – the official title is reserve best in show – but failed to break through despite a pristine, smooth coat and a square head that won over a crowd that had hoped to see him take top honors after last year’s close call.