China imports plunge, export growth slows as recovery wanes

May 9, 2023 Updated Tue., May 9, 2023 at 9:42 a.m.

Bloomberg News

Chinese imports plunged and export growth slowed in April as the recovery waned, raising concerns about the country’s ability to boost the global economy.

Overseas shipments expanded 8.5% from a year earlier to $295 billion, the customs administration said Tuesday in Beijing – slowing from the double-digit gain in March. Imports, though, dropped 7.9% to $205 billion, much worse than the median projection of a 0.2% decline. That left a trade surplus of $90 billion for the month.

The unexpected import plunge spells trouble for economies that had been expecting China’s emergence from Covid Zero to fuel their own export growth. The recovery so far has mainly been driven by consumer spending, rather than infrastructure and property investment. That’s reduced demand for commodities such as crude oil, iron ore and copper – imports of which dropped in April from the prior month.

“Neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea are disappointed as they had expected positive effects from China’s reopening on their economy,” said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered.

Exports were aided by a favorable comparison with this time last year when Shanghai was in lockdown. Economists caution that rising prices and interest rates in the rest of the world, high inventory levels and the war in Ukraine will serve as brakes on global consumer demand – meaning any increase won’t last forever.

China’s strong exports “can’t last if the U.S. is weakening and Europe’s economy is kind of flat,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING in Hong Kong.

The dropoff in imports also suggests there is more reason for worry about the sustainability of China’s rebound.

“Imports were quite disappointing, and would add concerns to China’s demand recovery story,” said Xiaojia Zhi, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

She suggested that the price drops in import items including energy products may be dragging on the headline figure. Tech imports contracted due to the global slowdown in electronics demand and the relocation of supply chains.

The trade data has also stirred speculation about whether authorities will take more supportive actions to help the economy.

Analysts from Guotai Junan Hong Kong see a policy rate cut this quarter as “increasingly likely.”

Pang of ING also sees possible government support in the future, given how much the deteriorating global economy will impact China’s manufacturing sector.

She floated potential options including support for the industry’s labor market through electric vehicle subsidies, increasing the speed of infrastructure project deliveries or other means.