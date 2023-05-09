CNBC parts ways with anchor who made accusations against NBCUniversal CEO

By Benjamin Mullin New York Times

CNBC on Tuesday said it was parting ways with Hadley Gamble, an anchor and senior correspondent who accused the former CEO of NBCUniversal, the network’s parent division, of sexual harassment.

In a brief and effusive statement, CNBC called Gamble, who worked for more than a decade at the business news network, “a distinguished journalist” who had developed “deep experience in the Middle East and beyond.”

“Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors,” the statement said.

CNBC and Gamble have negotiated a financial settlement worth more than $1 million in connection with her exit, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

In late March, Gamble lodged a complaint that accused Jeff Shell, the former CEO of NBCUniversal, of sexual harassment. It also raised allegations of bullying and discrimination at CNBC. The complaint, which ran more than a dozen pages, also named managers at CNBC’s international division.

That complaint kicked off an investigation that led to Shell’s firing last month, sending reverberations across NBCUniversal’s sprawling global enterprise. Michael Cavanagh, Comcast’s president, has stepped in to oversee NBCUniversal.

Comcast is still investigating aspects of Gamble’s complaint pertaining to discrimination at CNBC.

Gamble did not respond to a request for comment.

Shell has said that Gamble’s complaint “wildly misrepresents the facts of what happened.”

Shell’s abrupt dismissal placed CNBC at the center of its own dramatic corporate story. An enormously profitable global enterprise with bureaus in financial capitals including London and Dubai, United Arab Emairates, CNBC is navigating many of the same challenges as other cable channels as viewers abandon traditional TV for streaming services.

The network is trying to offset that decline, in part, by growing subscription products, such as its CNBC Pro service and the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.

Gamble filed her complaint after the network decided not to renew her contract. Last June, CNBC told her it was investigating a complaint against her and a manager at CNBC who had supervised her.

Among other things, CNBC investigated whether she used a romantic relationship with Tom Barrack, a private equity investor, to secure an interview with Jared Kushner, according to Gamble’s complaint. The investigation concluded that Gamble did have a relationship with Barrack, but determined the relationship was disclosed and there was no evidence of impropriety, according to her complaint.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.