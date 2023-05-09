Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Julian Strawther, WSU’s Mouhamed Gueye invited to draft combine

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme (2) smiles as forward Anton Watson and guard Julian Strawther (0) high-five against Chicago State on Senior Night on March 1. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Julian Strawther and Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye are heading to the NBA draft combine next week.

Timme and Strawther will be at the combine for the second straight year. Strawther participated in individual drills, but a strained quad kept him out of scrimmages a year ago.

Gueye declared for the draft following his freshman season, but he wasn’t invited to the combine and opted to return to WSU.

The NBA on Tuesday released the names of 78 players invited to the combine in Chicago from Monday through May 21. Players go through numerous strength and agility tests, drills, medical exams, interviews and compete in 5-on-5 scrimmages under the watchful eye of NBA coaches and front office executives.

NBA teams submit names of players they want to see at the combine, which usually includes top prospects and most of the players expected to be selected in the two-round draft. Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wasn’t on the list as he continues playing in his native France.

Timme, a three-time All-American, has stated multiple times he plans on turning pro and not using a fifth season of eligibility. Strawther is also expected to remain in the draft after a strong junior season, but retains the option of returning to GU.

Timme, Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer and two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year, posted career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.2) for the Zags, who finished 31-6 after falling to UConn in the Elite Eight.

The Texas native concluded his career with 2,307 points. He scored a school-record 301 career points in the NCAA Tournament, cracking the all-time list at No. 10.

Strawther also produced career bests with 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The 6-foot-7 junior wing hit winning 3-pointers against BYU in Provo, Utah, and vs. UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Strawther, who scored a career-high 40 points against Portland, was named first-team All-WCC. He was honorable mention as a sophomore.

Strawther is typically projected as a late first-round/early second-round selection while Timme appears as a mid/late second-round pick in several mock drafts.

The 6-11 Gueye, a native of Senegal, averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was also all-defensive team honorable mention. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 boards.

Gueye is projected as a second-round pick in numerous mock drafts. He left the door open to return to WSU, but he’s said he’s leaning toward going pro.

GU’s Anton Watson was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp on Saturday and Sunday in Chicago. Some of the camp’s top performers will receive invitations to the NBA draft combine.

The WCC’s Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara) and Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine) also received combine invites.

The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the draft is May 31. The draft will be held June 22 in Brooklyn.