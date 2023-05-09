Idaho introduces Carrie Eighmey as new head women’s basketball coach

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Since being hired as the University of Idaho’s 10th women’s basketball coach on April 28, Carrie Eighmey has been taking stock of what she has inherited.

At an introductory news conference Tuesday, she praised the Vandals’ mass timber ICCU Arena, which was unveiled in 2021.

“It is the most impressive facility I have ever been in,” Eighmey said. “It makes me want to do great things here.”

The roster has been in flux since former coach Jon Newlee and Idaho agreed to part ways in early April – including All-Big Sky Conference performer Beyonce Bea choosing to enter the transfer portal for her final season.

Eighmey said she looks forward to players who indicated they might return, including Ashlyn Wallace, a junior guard from Lapwai, Idaho.

“(They) are talented athletes, and more incredible students and young women,” she said. “Together. we are going to build something very special.”

Eighmey, who revived struggling programs in Nebraska at NAIA Hastings College and NCAA Division II University of Nebraska Kearney over the past 11 years, offered a clear perspective of what she faces in stepping up to the Division I Big Sky.

She said size and athleticism separate the players she coached from the ones she will recruit and coach at Idaho.

“Winners win, no matter what the level,” she said. “There are characteristics and attributes, and we are going to look for winners.”

Eighmey said she expects to recruit locally and regionally. She said she’s been impressed with the talented players who grew up within 10 hours of Idaho.

Eighmey, who starred as a player at Hastings College between 2000-2004, coached the Broncos from 2012-2015. Her teams posted two 20-plus win seasons. She had an overall record of 68-31, and the Broncos reached the NAIA Division II quarterfinals in 2014 and semifinals in 2015.

At UNK between 2015-2023, Eighmey compiled a 165-74 record, and the Lopers won two conference championships. Last season they were 28-5 and earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. With Eighmey as coach, the Lopers played in the NCAA Tournament three times and reached the Sweet 16 in 2021.

She said her Idaho teams will be built on a foundation of four principles: trust, discipline, toughness and selflessness.

She also said they will learn to do the right thing at the right time.

She added they will experience adversity and learn to overcome it, and “learn to give themselves up to be a part of something bigger.”

Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said she was impressed by Eighmey’s history of consistent winning.

“That was very important,” she said. “(But) what hit me is we had to convince her,” selling Eighmey on the potential at Idaho and Moscow.

Eighmey said she was swayed by Gawlik’s vision for Idaho athletics, which involved making basketball players better athletes, students and people.

“Our priority is to recruit young women who embrace our vision,” Eighmey said.

In her opening remarks, Eighmey noted the nine coaches at Idaho who preceded her, including Newlee, who posted a 257-213 record with the Vandals over 15 years; NCAA all-time winningest coach Tara VanDerveer, now at Stanford; and Pat Dobratz, who led the Vandals to their first NCAA Tournament appearance and to an NIT championship in 1986.

Eighmey has not had an opportunity to speak with any of those coaches, but Mike Divilbiss, who coached at Idaho from 2001-2008 and compiled an 82-119 record, reached out to wish her well, Eighmey said.

In her initial study of the Big Sky, Eighmey sees opportunity. Montana, Montana State and Sacramento State are recent powers, but she said no school is head and shoulders above the remaining conference members.

As part of her duties at Idaho, Eighmey said she will have to get her arms around both the ability of student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, and the fluid transfer portal that can cause a team to either see its roster erode or to become stronger.

She said her coaching staff “is coming together nicely.” At UNK, her husband, Devin, was on her staff. Eighmey also said in her first two weeks at Idaho she has been meeting with Idaho’s current players.