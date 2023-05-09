Rep. George Santos reportedly hit with federal criminal charges in New York

By Noah Goldberg Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

Federal prosecutors reportedly filed criminal charges against freshman Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Tuesday.

The charges were filed under seal, according to CNN, and were not immediately clear. Questions, however, have been raised about how Santos financed his political campaign.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Numerous other accusations of criminal activity have swirled around the congressman, whose lies about his background left some members of his own party calling for Santos’ resignation from Congress.

Santos seemed to learn of the charges from reporters, telling an Associated Press journalist who said she contacted him Tuesday afternoon: “That’s news to me. You’re the first to call me about this.”

Santos had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since early March in a widespread probe that – among other things – was looking into whether he “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign.”

The investigation was also into whether he engaged in sexual misconduct toward an individual seeking employment in his office.

Santos was elected to Congress on Long Island in 2022, helping Republicans to secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Shortly after he was elected, his background came under scrutiny when the New York Times published an article exposing fabrications about himself that he had built his campaign on.

Although Santos had claimed to have attended New York University and graduated from Baruch College, he later admitted that he did not graduate from a college or grad school.

He also admitted that he never worked directly for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, as he had initially claimed.