Robert De Niro, 79, reveals that he recently had a 7th child

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is a dad for the seventh time.

The “The Godfather Part II” and “Meet the Parents” star shared in a recent interview that he has welcomed another child — a revelation he made when he was asked specifically about his six children. He corrected ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair by saying “seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” the 79-year-old screen legend added, though he did not elaborate on the new arrival.

Representatives for De Niro did not immediately respond Tuesday to the L.A. Times’ requests for comment.

De Niro did, however, share his parenting advice with Blair. He believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” but still having “to be stern.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

The “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas” star has six children from past relationships and is already a grandfather several times over. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter and actor Drena De Niro, 51, and former actor Raphael De Niro, 46. He and his former girlfriend, model and actor Toukie Smith, welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, in 1995. And De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Hightower split in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.

It’s unclear with whom “The Irishman” star had his seventh child, but TMZ reported that his rumored girlfriend was said to be pregnant in March.