Elk City woman vows to reopen gas station

By Eric Baker Lewiston Tribune

An Elk City woman hopes to reopen the town’s only gas station by Memorial Day weekend and win over fellow residents.

Danielle Wauer has owned the Elk Creek Station and Cafe for about two years. The business has been shuttered for months, leaving community members worried about the town’s fragile tourist-based economy. Some residents have started work toward opening another gas station.

Wauer told the Tribune there is no need for that. In a series of emails, she said a cascade of bad luck, inexperience and inflation in the fuel market led to the closure of her business. While she may be down, she is planning a comeback.

“I am not going to give up on this. I will reopen, I will have fuel and I will show the community that I honor the responsibility and commitment I made to this community when I bought this place,” she wrote. “I take full responsibility for what has happened and I do not take the repercussions for the town lightly. This is a monumental thing to not have fuel here.”

Wauer said the independent station lacks the buying power of big chains and was unable to keep up with the rate at which fuel prices skyrocketed in the last year.

“If the fuel spikes more than my mark up, then that eats into my profit,” she said in an email.

When asked for more information about wholesale price increases and her ability to raise her prices to keep pace, Wauer said it is difficult.

“Bottom line is the math is simple. …You can watch and adjust your prices but if something costs more than you made you go in the negative.”

The station has a 5,000 and a 7,000 tank. Filling both requires a significant outlay of money.

“All the money I made from the fuel and a whole lot more went into keeping fuel in those tanks for as long as I could and ate my entire savings,” she said.

Wauer has three children, including two toddlers, and said she suffered a miscarriage and went through a divorce during the time she was attempting to keep the station open. That work included using a pickup truck to ferry pallets of merchandise for the cafe and convenience store from bigger towns in the region into Elk City and training her staff made up almost entirely of teenagers. Pulling it all off required her to put in about 100 hours a week.

In the midst of the fight to stay afloat, her diesel tank was contaminated by a fungus, forcing her to abandon that fuel.

Despite the hardships, Wauer said she is determined to press on and prove her doubters wrong. This week, some of the town’s teenagers helped prepare for reopening. She said they deserve credit. In the downtime, she has been working on budgeting and ordering and renovating the space. Challenges ahead include hiring staff.

“This town may have lost faith in me but in time they will see how dedicated I am,” she said, “and that’s the only way I will convince them that this will never happen again. It happened so fast, miscarriage, divorce, went broke. … The whole world fell but I know now better than I did then. The community wants to put in a new gas station … They know that would cripple me. For now, I’m still standing, still fighting. … I will reopen as soon as possible and God will provide.”