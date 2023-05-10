Mt. Spokane distance runners Ben Sonneland, Parker Westermann run lifetime bests at GSL sub-district meet

May 10, 2023 Updated Wed., May 10, 2023 at 9:46 p.m.

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

Mt. Spokane’s Ben Sonneland and Parker Westermann both ran lifetime bests in their distance races to highlight the first day of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A subdistrict track and field meet Wednesday at Central Valley High School.

Sonneland, a senior committed to run for Biola (California) University next school year, improved upon his state-leading time in the boys 800-meter race, winning the 3A event in 1 minute, 54.10 seconds. Sonneland’s sophomore teammate, Kade Brownell, finished second in 1:55.06.

Sophomore Westermann ran 9:18.74 to win the 3A boys 3,200 . Cheney sophomore Calvin Hilton was second in 9:24.58.

Gonzaga Prep freshman Rhyan Madden won the 4A girls 100, 400, and 300 hurdles, running 12.64 in the 100, 58.47 in the 400 and 46.90 in the 300 hurdles.

Mt. Spokane sophomore Dakota Hansen ran a personal-best 47.37 to win the 3A girls 300 hurdles.

Mead junior Dominick Corley came close to running his personal-best time in the boys 200, winning the 3A race in 21.49.

University sophomore Addy MacArthur won the 3A girls shot put by almost 6 feet with a mark of 41 feet, 8½ inches – just a foot off her personal best.

Mead junior Charlotte Cullen ran a lifetime-best to win the 3A girls 1,600 in 5:05.72. Charlotte’s younger sister, Nora, won the girls 400 for Mead in a personal-best time of 58.63.

Central Valley seniors Nicole Bissell and Colin Wright each won a distance event . Bissell took the 4A girls 1,600 in 5:03.57 and Wright the boys 800 in 1:58.01.

Mt. Spokane senior Jarom Liljenquist threw nearly a 12-foot personal best to win the 3A boys discus in 156-1.

Mead junior Kadmiel Lopez, who broke the Mead junior-class record last week in pole vault, cleared 14-0 to win the 3A boys competition.