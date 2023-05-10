The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Central Valley baseball advances; West Valley boys soccer takes 2A district title

May 10, 2023 Updated Wed., May 10, 2023 at 9:27 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports and district tournament action.

Baseball District 8 4A

Central Valley 8, Lewis and Clark 5: Tristan Pulliam went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and the top-seeded Bears (9-13) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (7-15) in a loser-out game. Central Valley will face Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out game Friday.

District 7 2B

Chewelah 4, Northwest Christian 3: Zach Bowman struck out nine in a complete game, and the top-seeded Cougars (19-3) beat the Crusaders (14-6) in the championship game at Medical Lake HS. Clay Jeanneret went 3 for 3 with two runs for Chewelah.

Northwest Christian 2, Colfax 1 (11): Ryan Waters doubled and scored on a ground out in the 11th inning, and the Crusaders (16-4) eliminated the Bulldogs (9-7) in the second-place game. Colfax beat Asotin 4-1 earlier in the day to reach the second-place game.

Softball District 8 4A

Kamiakin 22, Central Valley 0: Joelie Eder went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, two doubles and a triple, and the seventh-seeded Braves (12-10) beat the top-seeded Bears (12-9) in a first-round game. CV will play Lewis and Clark in a loser-out game on Saturday.

District 8 2A

West Valley 11, Pullman 1: Haylee Kelly went 3 for 3, and the fourth-seeded Eagles (9-7) beat the fifth-seeded Greyhounds (2-12) in a first-round game. WV plays top-seeded Shadle Park in a loser-out semifinal on Saturday.

Clarkston 27, Rogers 3: Emma McManigle homered and doubled with six RBIs, and the third-seeded Bantams (12-9) beat the sixth-seeded Pirates (0-17) in a first-round game. Clarkston plays second-seeded East Valley in a loser-out semifinal on Saturday.

Northeast A

Deer Park 8, Colville 0: Brooklyn Dryden homered and had three RBIs, and the visiting Stags (13-3, 9-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-8, 6-5).

Lakeside 12, Medical Lake 5: Katie Sturm went 3 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and the Rams (12-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (9-11, 2-10).

Riverside 11, Newport 1: Bree Waldron went 3 for 4 with a home run, and the Rams (12-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (6-12, 2-10). Olivia and Emma Oergel added home runs for Riverside.

Boys soccer

West Valley 3, Pullman 1: Rylan Allen recorded a hat trick, and the second-seeded Eagles (13-4-0) beat the top-seeded Greyhounds (15-2-0) in the District 8 2A championship game. Both teams advanced to the District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.

