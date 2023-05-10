Yanquiel Fernandez hits for cycle, Spokane Indians rout Hillsboro 18-1

May 10, 2023 Updated Wed., May 10, 2023 at 9:55 p.m.

The hits keep coming for the Spokane Indians.

Yanquiel Fernandez hit for the cycle and the Indians pounded the Hillsboro Hops 18-1 on Wednesday in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The Indians improved to 14-12 while Hillsboro fell to 10-19. Spokane leads the six-game series 2-0.

It was the first cycle for a Spokane player since Reggie Walton for the PCL Indians in 1979 and the ninth in organization history. It was also the first cycle allowed in Hillsboro franchise history.

Fernandez went 5 for 6 with two homers, three runs and four RBIs.

“I feel good at the plate right now,” Fernandez said through a translator about his first career cycle. “It’s crazy it’s been so long.”

“That kid right here, Yanquiel, he puts the bat on the ball and he can do some damage,’ Indians manager Robinson Cancel said. “Obviously, he did it tonight.”

Fernandez’s exploits were part of a 19-hit attack following the Indians’ 9-1 win on Tuesday.

“This group of kids, they can swing the bats,” Cancel said.

Two other Indians, Juan Guerrero and AJ Lewis, finished one hit away from accomplishing the feat as well. Guerrero missed out on a double and Lewis failed to triple.

The big inning came in the fourth, when the Indians sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs, including three homers. Spokane hit seven home runs total with Jordan Beck, Adael Amador and Zach Kokoska joining the others.

It was Beck’s ninth home run in his last 12 games. He leads the league in homers (nine) and RBIs with 28.

Indians starter Jaden Hill allowed one run on two hits over three innings with three strikeouts. Cullen Kafka (2-0) was awarded the win with three scoreless innings of relief.