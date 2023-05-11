Briefs: Ambassador volunteers sought to welcome visitors

May 11, 2023 Updated Thu., May 11, 2023 at 5:01 p.m.

From staff reports

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nonprofit Washington Trails Association are looking for volunteers for a new ambassador program. Volunteer ambassadors will welcome visitors at boat launches and trailheads on WDFW-managed lands, provide information about the wildlife area, and raise awareness about recreating responsibly.

The program kicks off July 1 at six locations including the Yakima River water access sites, Teanaway Junction and Thorp, in Kittitas County; and Lewis Butte and Pipestone Canyon in the Methow Wildlife Area in Okanagan County.

Ambassadors will be at trailheads every Saturday through Sept. 16, 2023.

“We’re so proud to partner with WTA to engage Washingtonians directly in public land stewardship,” Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager said in a news release. “Not only will volunteers help to make WDFW trailheads more welcoming, they’ll also promote safe, meaningful recreation experiences while protecting natural, cultural, and tribal resources.”

The pilot program is part of the department’s recently published 10-Year Recreation Strategy for WDFW-managed Lands, which aims to protect natural and cultural resources, improve visitor experiences, and reduce recreation impacts.

The Washington Trails Association is the largest state-based hiking and trail-maintenance nonprofit. The organization has a 50-year legacy of engaging the hiking community to ensure Washington’s trails stand the test of time.

“We are excited to collaborate with WDFW to launch the ambassador program this summer,” said Allie Tripp, WTA strategic initiatives senior manager. “WTA has a long history of working with volunteers, so we know the power of harnessing peoples’ passion to protect the places we love.”

Person interested in becoming a volunteer should reference WTA’s website for more information and to apply. Applications are due by June 15, 2023.

All members of the public are invited to participate in WDFW volunteer opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

Birding class in Libby

Educator Brian Baxter is hosting a spring birding techniques class on May 20 in Libby, Montana.

Those interested must register to participate. The group will gather at the Venture Inn, at 1015 9th St. in Libby, at 1015 9th St, at 9 a.m. local time or 8 a.m. PST. Regardless of the weather, the class will end at about 3 p.m. local or 2 p.m. PST.

Baxter will lead the group to three different habitat sites to search and identify raptors, waterfowl, woodpeckers, shorebirds and songbirds. Participants should come prepared with their own lunches, guide books, optics and appropriate clothing and footwear.

The birding class is being hosted by Libby Base Camp Hostel. For more information, email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

Spokane River cleanup

Spokane River Forum is hosting a river cleanup at 10 .m. on June 10. The event will take place at the University District and near Mission Park.

Anyone hoping to attend should email info@spokaneriver.net with questions. More cleanup event details will be sent to those interested a week prior to the event.

So far, the effort has picked up more than 10,000 pounds of litter in 2023.

Montana access warnings

Montana outdoors officials are asking enthusiasts to give wildlife extra space as the state’s 76 Wildlife Management Areas open at noon on Monday.

The long winter and heavy snowpack has left limited forage. With grizzly bear activity increasing, visitors are asked to remain vigilant and practice techniques to avoid surprise encounters.

• Those visiting the state management areas should carry and know how to use bear spray.

• Avoid animal carcass sites and concentrations of carrion birds, such as ravens, and other scavengers.

• Keep an eye out for signs of bears, including bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks.

• Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where vegetation impairs long-distance vision.

• If visitors see bears, they should not approach the animals.

For more information about recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the Bear Aware website at fwp.mt.gov/be-bear-aware

For more information about the state’s Wildlife Managment Areas, visit fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/wma/