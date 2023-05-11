Front Porch: What was once lost was found, but too late

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

It went missing in February 2022.

One minute it lay huddled in a basket with my favorite jeans and other assorted laundry, and two hours later it had vanished.

I looked in all the usual places – the corners of fitted sheets, the undersides of folded towels, beneath the sofa, between its cushions, under my bed, all to no avail.

My blue sock, the mate of the best pair of blue socks I have ever owned, simply disappeared. You really don’t appreciate what you have until it’s gone.

I’d purchased the socks along with a black pair when Christopher & Banks was going out of business at Northtown Mall.

Good dress socks that look nice with loafers or Mary Janes can be hard to find. Many are made of sheer nylon that offers no warmth on wintery days. Others are too thick and bulky.

These crew-length beauties were made of a soft cotton blend with a bit of spandex to give them nonsagging staying power. The seams aligned perfectly. The cuff didn’t pinch or leave marks and they were just the right thickness to provide all-day comfort yet thin enough to fit nicely in my shoes.

And the blue? A lovely shade of understated denim.

A few months passed, and a friend posted on Facebook about finding a long, lost sock. (This is the kind of news you can use that’s only available on social media,) Hoping to attract her lucky sock-finding juju, I posted a picture of my lonely blue sock with a prayer for reunification.

The Facebook gods turned a deaf ear to my plea.

Undaunted, I ransacked my sock drawer again and then went through my husband’s. I shone a flashlight into dark closet corners and even looked behind our gas fireplace in the basement.

The thing about losing something in your house is that you know it’s there somewhere. Socks don’t walk out unless they’re on someone’s feet.

The whole thing reminded me of the Silver Hoop Incident. I’d worn my favorite earrings out to dinner, and when I came home, I took them off and put them in my jewelry box along with my watch and wedding ring. The next time I wanted to wear those earrings, one of them had vanished.

I mounted a search equally as intense and as thorough as my sock search with the same sad result. I kept that lone earring in my jewelry box for a year before finally tossing it.

You know what happened next, don’t you?

Two weeks later, I found the missing silver hoop under a piece of loose carpet in my bedroom.

This is the reason I was reluctant to part with my solitary sock.

But how long can one hold out hope? For me, one year is my limit. So, a couple of months ago, the blue sock went out with the trash.

Of course, two weeks ago, I discovered its mate tucked into a crevice between my washer and the unfinished framed-in wall in my laundry room.

I didn’t cry, but I did repost the picture of its mate on social media and shared my unhappy ending.

“My God, what a beautiful sock!” said a friend.

Another said she never throws out undamaged singleton socks – she holds onto them and pairs them with a kinda similar orphan.

Nope. Can’t do that. I also can’t leave the house if my underwear doesn’t match my bra, so I often just say home on laundry day.

My friend, Sarah, has a drawer designated solely for missing socks and she hangs onto them for about three years!

I can’t muster that kind of hope.

But I do hope you’ll learn from this sad saga. Take time to appreciate the simple magic of things like matching pairs of socks. And for goodness sake, when you find the perfect pair buy two or three of them.

