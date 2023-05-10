How Victor Wembanyama reached No. 1 NBA draft pick status with Dallas trainer’s help

By Callie Caplan Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Three years before next week’s draft lottery will determine his NBA fate, Victor Wembanyama spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic on his laptop, talking to his trainer in Dallas, Tim Martin.

Wembanyama hadn’t yet transformed from a talented French teenager into a 19-year-old worldwide fascination and the surefire No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft.

He hadn’t yet become the sport’s most promising prospect since LeBron James, one so captivating the NBA streamed his French team’s games on its in-house app this season.

He hadn’t yet even met Martin in person.

But their connection and Martin’s 16 years training some of the NBA’s most notable products from Dallas and beyond formed the foundation for do-it-all “Wemby” to prepare for his instant-stardom future.

That’s not likely to unfold with the Mavericks, though they enter Tuesday’s draft lottery with the 10th-best odds (3%) of receiving the No. 1 pick. But stories about Wembanyama’s Dallas visit last summer and his years of creative work with Martin add Texas flair to his international credentials.

“You hear stories and then you actually see it in person,” Martin said of watching Wembanyama play. “It’s just like a whole different experience.”

Martin, 36, chatted with Wembanyama a few times before the pandemic started because Martin’s mentor, Bouna Ndiaye, lives in Dallas while working as one of the NBA’s most prominent international agents.

But Martin and Wembanyama didn’t meet before their laptop video connection and the hot Texas sun became Wembanyama’s platform for development.

From spring 2020 through the end of the year, Martin held their one-hour virtual sessions from a local tennis court while most indoor facilities were shut down, while Wembanyama logged in from his home near Paris.

Each time, Martin set up a folding chair under an umbrella. First, he’d prop the laptop on the chair – shaded so it wouldn’t overheat – and demonstrate footwork, defensive concepts and other movements on camera for Wembanyama.

Then, he’d take a seat and watch the 16-year-old repeat them.

Martin takes a “holistic” approach to training his clients, so he also learned about Wembanyama’s interests outside of basketball. He used soccer analogies, for example, to explain the differences in NBA spacing to Wembanyama, who’d played only under FIBA rules.

In turn, history buff Wembanyama taught Martin about the French Revolution when he first visited Lyon, France, in early 2021. Wembanyama also recommended art museums and exhibits, including the Mona Lisa during Martin’s last visit in February, and they attended an opera together.

“When I say, one of the most fascinating minds I’ve ever been around,” Martin said, “that’s what really stands out outside of his exceptional abilities on the court. Off the court, he’s superior.”

Martin repaid the tourism advice last summer when Wembanyama visited for about three weeks.

He trained at SMU every day for about five hours a session, covering on-court work, strength and conditioning, film breakdown, physical treatment and injury prevention measures. Martin drilled him on footwork and court spacing to improve his shooting, ball-handling and matchup vision.

Officially listed at 7-foot-4 and 230 pounds – though ESPN measured him at 7-5 in shoes – Wembanyama has an 8-foot wingspan and size 21 shoe. Martin’s film sessions often included extensive footage of Hakeem Olajuwon catching passes and landing on two feet to turn into his fadeaway, and of Kevin Durant using his size, length and shooting pocket to gain advantages over defenders.

“Because he’s a mismatch nightmare, I don’t want him settling too much for 3s or settling too much for being on the block,” Martin said. “But just trying to find that happy balance.”

Wembanyama caught Americans’ attention last fall when he scored a combined 73 points, including one outing with seven 3-pointers, in a two-game showcase between his French Metropolitan 92s squad and the G League Ignite draft-prep team.

Among his public admirers since: Durant, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, who mentioned him multiple times in interviews last season.

Wembanyama crossed paths with James as his spectator during that October trip to Las Vegas – but that came a few months after he met a couple other NBA players during his first visit to the United States.

During one training session with Martin in Dallas, Wembanyama asked Garland, Texas-raised Tyrese Maxey, a standout third-year guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, if he could practice defending him in pick-and-roll coverages.

Another day, Wembanyama chatted with Euless, Texas, native and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner for advice about being one of the best shot-blocking big men in the NBA.

“Myles gave him a lot of confidence because Myles was one of the top defensive players in this league the last few years,” Martin said. “Defensively, just being able to get some of the nuances and just giving him that veteran talk – it was not crazy or extensive, but just having a moment to be around another NBA player also added to building out Victor’s confidence.”

Martin hires a chef to handle meals and nutrition for his clients each offseason, but he still made sure to give Wembanyama some local taste with barbecue and a trip to Texas Roadhouse.

“We made a pit stop,” Martin said, “because he had to try the rolls. He loved the rolls.”

Martin also recognized that Wembanyama enjoyed experiencing the differences in environment, such as more modern architecture and larger cars, trucks and highway systems.

Perhaps the introduction to Texas culture will be a boost to his rookie acclimation. The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs join the league-worst Detroit Pistons in a tie for the best odds (14%) to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery.

The Charlotte Hornets (12.5%), Portland (10.5%) and Orlando Magic (9.0%) follow, though the Mavericks’ unexpected drop from 2022 Western Conference finalist to 2023 lottery participant means they remain in mathematical contention as one of the 14 teams still in the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Though they’ve never moved up in projected lottery order in franchise history, the Mavericks will have an executive in the drawing room and on stage for the announcement when Wembanyama’s next stop in America becomes clear.

“He’s definitely a chameleon, just blend in wherever you go,” Martin said. “Being open-minded, that makes him so easy to deal with as a client. Ultimately, for him, it doesn’t matter where he ends up. He’s looking forward to be able to showcase his talents with some of the best in the world. Texas would be great, but if the balls end up somewhere else in the lottery, he’s going to be ecstatic no matter where he ends up.”