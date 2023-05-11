Letters for May 11, 2023

Gonzaga man saves a life

It was both a shock and a tragedy when my lifelong Montana friend, Linda, was diagnosed with deadly leukemia in 2021. About the same time, Spencer Jacobs, a student at Gonzaga Law School, signed up to be a bone marrow donor.

This young man generously provided life to a complete stranger without regard to their politics or beliefs. Spencer is as heroic as a man who rescues a person from drowning or pulls someone from a car crash. He saved a life and deserves to be acknowledged as such!

Spencer was a perfect match for my friend Linda and his altruistic choice literally saved her life. A recent dinner at my home became the setting for their first meeting. Both Spencer and Marit, his wife, are very friendly, fun and a model for how to be in this world. Their humility and kindness are in sharp contrast to all the negativity that we hear about in today’s world. Their sense of community is open and loving, even to strangers.

Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia. ‘Be the Match’ is the organization that connects patients with a donor for a life-saving marrow transplant. Ordinary people can provide a cure and registering can only take 10 minutes. Check out this organization and see if it is for you.

Carla Dvoracek

Coeur d’Alene

Latah County Library Board

The Idaho Legislature has let out and the returning legislators have brought their craziness with them back to their home districts. That’s why if you value your sanity and your community library, you’ll have May 16 circled on your calendar. That’s when you can vote for library board trustees. It’s worth your time and effort.

I’ve been hearing all this hogwash about pornography in our libraries, so I thought I’d go take a look. The glaringly obscenest material was right there out in the open: “Forbes list of American Billionaires,” doubled from a few years back. See, your definition of porn might not be the same as mine. That’s why we need reasonable folks as trustees.

Vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt (no relation) for Latah County library trustees. Be reasonable.

Dan Schmidt

Moscow

Response letter about blame

This is a response to a April 19 letter to the editor, “Stop gun insanity” by Barry Bauchwitz.

Barry, explain to me and other readers how the NRA and Second Amendment rights groups are killing people when it’s a fact that the nut, felon and mental person is pulling the trigger? A gun has never pulled its own trigger.

As for what’s wrong with this great country, simply put, the blame belongs to the criminals and people who have a total disregard for the law.

Gene Scolavino

Spokane

Jesus gives life

An answer to Steve Sauser’s letter, “Prize money.” In Genesis when God told Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, he was testing Abraham’s faith, but notice God stopped him and gave him a lamb to sacrifice which was the Old Testament sin offering. In Proverbs 6:17, it says God hates hands that shed innocent blood.

In Matthew 2:16, God didn’t say kill boys 2 years old and younger, it was Satan that caused Herod to kill boys. Satan figured if Herod could kill Jesus, there would be no salvation. That is why the wise men gave gold to Joseph, so he could flee Bethlehem to save Jesus. Jesus couldn’t have told Herod to kill boys because he was two years old.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it say to kill babies, they should be protected under the 14th Amendment.

Now when you stand before God on Judgment Day, what are you going to tell him when he asks why you believed in abortion? In Genesis, Jesus told Adam and Eve to multiply and fill the earth. Not to depopulate it. Jesus says he comes to give life and more abundancy. Satan in John 10:10, says he comes to rob and kill.

Life begins at conception.

Randolph Yates

Spokane

To achieve true freedom

Particular groups of Americans are losing rights and citizens at large are losing the ability to move about the country safely.

Women are having big government tell them bodily autonomy is not theirs in certain time frames of pregnancy. LGBTQ people are being targeted for their orientations that harm no one. Voting rights are being restricted in parts of the country. Free speech is infringed by banning books that don’t fit a particular political agenda.

Last but certainly not least, Americans are less safe in many societal settings. Mass shootings increase monthly. Lately even children and young adults are shot by gun-crazed people for making simple mistakes. Our safety is declining due to NRA-backed politicians who care more about money than human life. Common sense gun laws will not happen with these people in power.

If we want a safer and more free country, we must vote these people out.

Gary Kavanagh

Spokane