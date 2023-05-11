Medical examiner: Man found dead in scorched Deer Park home overdosed

A man found dead in a scorched Deer Park home earlier this spring overdosed on drugs.

Kurtis Marcy, 55, died from the “toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. It ruled the death an accident.

Deputies responded to 36516 N. Echo Road, northeast of Deer Park, the night of March 21 after a woman who lives at the home reported it was on fire and a person inside was also on fire, according to search warrant documents. A deputy found the home engulfed in flames and smoke. Fire crews located a charred body inside.

The woman who called 911 told the deputy she got up from bed and went toward her friend’s room and saw him kneeling over his nightstand. She said everything was on fire inside the bedroom and she tried to extinguish it but was unsuccessful, according to the documents.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said his department is still investigating but agreed with the medical examiner’s findings.