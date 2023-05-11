Prep roundup: Northwest Christian boys soccer advances to state tournament

May 11, 2023 Updated Thu., May 11, 2023 at 11:55 p.m.

Staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports and district playoff action.

Boys soccer

Northwest Christian 2, Lakeside 1: Ethan Jones had a goal and an assist and the top-seeded Crusaders (15-3) beat the visiting second-seeded Eagles (10-8) in the District 7 1A championship. Michael Siemens had eight saves for Northwest Christian, which advances to state.

Lakeside faces Medical Lake in the district second-place game on Saturday.

Medical Lake 5, Riverside 3: The fifth-seeded Cardinals (10-10) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Rams (4-11) in a District 7 1A loser-out.

Chiawana 3, Lewis and Clark 0: The visiting fourth-seeded Riverhawks (15-5) beat the third-seeded Tigers (12-6) in a District 8 4A loser-out. Chiawana advances to district third-place game on Saturday.

Boys tennis

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Cody Whittle (CLK) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson (PUL) def. Nathan Gall/Alex Whittle (CLK) 6-1, 6-2.

East Valley 4, Shadle Park 3: At Shadle Park. No. 1 singles- Eric Prichard (EV) def Jaime Potter (SP) 7-6 (11-9), 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Benson Plaster/Michael Pitts (SP) def. Beeler/Gregerson 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Pullman 6, Clarkston 1: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Annouck Jansen (CLK) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (Pul) def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson (CLK) 6-2, 6-2.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At East Valley. No. 1 singles- Danni Cozzetto (SP) def. Fasai Xiong (EV) 6-3, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Emma Hill/Chiara Salvaterra (SP) def. Skyler-Werner Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell (EV) 6-4, 6-2.

Boys golf

Spokane Area championships: At Kalispel GC. Teams-1, Mead 284. 2, Ridgeline 314. 3, Central Valley 316. 4, Gonzaga Prep 324. 5, Lewis and Clark 326. 6, Pullman 345. 7, Wilbur-Creston 368. 8, Upper Columbia 369. 9, West Valley 371. 10 Newport 377. 11, Riverside 379. Individuals- 1, Bradley Mulder (MEA) *70. 2, Cameron Cantillana (MEA) 70. 3, Tanner Smith (RID) 71. 4, Ben Jones (MEA) 71. 5, Chase Sturgis (CV) 71. *Won in two-hole playoff.

Girls golf

Spokane Area championships: At Kalispel GC. Teams- 1, Lewis and Clark 345. 2, Mead 360. 3, Gonzaga Prep 393. 4, West Valley 421. 5, Ridgeline 426. 6, Pullman 437. 7, Colville 448. 8, Lakeside 455. Individuals- 1, Amanda Nguyen (LC) 74. 2, Brooke Bloom (MEA) 76. 3, Melia Cerenzia (WV) 78. 4, Ally Nelson (LC) 86. 5, Mia Bontrager (MTS) 88.