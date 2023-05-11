Spokane Chiefs select F Mathis Preston, G Carter Esler in first round of WHL Prospects Draft

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs selected two players in the first round of the WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, highlighting a haul of 10 players.

Spokane selected Mathis Preston, a forward from Penticton, British Columbia, third overall and goalie Carter Esler from Okotoks, Alberta, with the 22nd pick.

Preston scored 45 goals with 36 assists in 26 games for Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep last season. He finished third in league scoring and earned the U15 Prep Division most valuable player award.

Esler became the first goalie selected by the Chiefs in the first round. He spent last season with the Okotoks Oilers U15 AAA squad and had a save percentage of .925 in 21 games.

Spokane also added the following players in the draft: Kaden Allan, 24th overall, defender from Hamiota, Manitoba; Brayden Thompson, 46th overall, defender from Winnipeg, Manitoba; Cohen Harris, 47th overall, forward from Humboldt, Saskatchewan; Rhett Sather, 68th overall, defender from Rocky View, Alberta; Nolan Saunderson, 90th overall, defender from Brandon, Manitoba; Wyatt Dyck, 112th overall, forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba; Cole Hunter, 134th overall, forward from Oakburn, Manitoba; and Zaide Penner, 200th overall, defender from Fargo, North Dakota.

The Chiefs passed on their last four picks in rounds 11-14.