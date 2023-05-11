Sue Lani Madsen: Some motherly advice for candidates

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

To all those taking the first steps from private citizen to public candidate this year, we salute you as you step into the arena. Filing for public offices from precinct committee officer to city council and all manner of school, fire and other special districts ends at 5 p.m. May 19. As we are also about to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend (there’s your reminder if you forgot to get a card), here’s a review of crowd-sourced motherly advice that applies to elections as well as recess.

1. If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.

This is hard one for candidates and kindergartners, obviously as problematic in a hotly contested campaign as for writers of political commentary or anyone drawn into a political debate. Only way to keep mom’s advice from echoing in your head is to avoid attacks of a simply personal nature and stay focused on principles, philosophy and actions.

For example, one can reasonably say that a former orchardist taking a basket of home-grown tree fruit across the state to the heart of apple country in violation of Washington Department of Agriculture quarantine and the clearly posted highway signs is an idiotic action without saying the person who did it was an idiot. Thoughtless or careless or just plain screwed up on a slow news day, but not necessarily an idiot. While I’m sure Gov. Inslee meant well, he’s been in public office long enough to know Rule 2.

2. You can’t control other people’s actions, but you do control your reaction.

Whatever you say or do or propose as a candidate, whether you mean well or not, someone will object. If your critics have learned to keep civil tongues in their heads, the objections will focus on policy. If they make it personal, see Rule 3. Or as Mark’s mom told him, don’t let anyone live rent-free in your head.

3. Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.

Unfortunately, this advice seems to have been replaced by trigger warnings and safe spaces, but it’s an effective shield to those of a certain age. If you were blessed with a baseline level of childhood teasing and your mom gave you this mantra to protect you, congratulations. You are now prepared to be a candidate. As a corollary, Bill’s mom says you can only be offended by someone whose opinion you’ve chosen to respect. And as Tyna’s mom recommends, “Kill them with kindness,” is the best response.

4. You have two ears and one mouth for a reason.

Every candidate needs to have a short speech ready, at the very least to answer the questions: “Who are you? Why are you running for this office?” And, ‘Are you daft?” Remember to shut up and listen twice as often as you’re speaking, you might learn something. Also as the ancient writing in Proverbs 17:28 says, “Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent, and discerning if they hold their tongues.” Or perhaps the modern version from Annie’s mom resonates with you: Best to be thought stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

5. If your friend jumped off a bridge, would you jump off a bridge?

This is a year for ostensibly nonpartisan elections, but polarization is ubiquitous.

Nonpartisan or not, independent voters are looking for people who are capable of walking away when the gang says, “Jump.” On the other hand, when it’s a hot day at the right bridge, we need people who will boldly jump even when others hesitate. Maggie’s mom says courage is contagious.

6. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Motherly advice in the spirit of Rule 1 to candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump : Smart people know when they’ve worn out their welcome.

7. It takes forever times to be truthful but only once to be a liar.

Lying isn’t new, but we’ve become rather too used to lying in politics.

We the people need to expect better from candidates. So candidates – if it isn’t truthful, if you wouldn’t say it on a billboard next to your mother’s house or repeat it in front of a judge, then don’t say anything at all.

Welcome to campaign season 2023, and may the best candidates win.

Contact Sue Lani Madsen at rulingpen@gmail.com.

This story has been updated to correct the filing deadline.