They’re with the band: Music brings camaraderie for members of the Hillyard Belles Show Band

Dale Roberts, center, playing with the Hillyard Belles Show Band performs a Cinco de Mayo show on Friday at the Corbin Senior Center in Spokane.

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: To learn about joining the Show Band, call Marvin Wilson, (509) 218-7332. For information about joining the Hillyard Belles, call Judy Payne at (509) 953-9621.

Despite their flashy sombreros, the band at Corbin Senior Center on Cinco de Mayo wasn’t playing mariachi tunes.

Instead, couples took to the dance floor as the Hillyard Belles Show Band played classic country songs.

The band performs with the Hillyard Belles, a nonprofit, volunteer, senior performance group that entertains at assisted living facilities and community celebrations. Formed by Florence and Otis Whitehead in the 1990s, the Belles perform vaudeville-style singing and dancing shows. The Trainmen serve as roadies, helping with set up and take down, and the Show Band plays live music that celebrates the young at heart.

Young at heart describes bandleader Dale Roberts, 90, who’s been with the band for over 20 years.

“I’ve played music all my life,” he said. “I retired some years ago and found this as something to do.

“It keeps me off the streets.”

Roberts plays guitar and sings vocals. He also selects the music but says it’s often a collaborative effort and nothing too formal.

“We throw it up against the wall and see what sticks.”

When asked if he has a favorite number, he chuckled.

“Anything I can play is my favorite.”

He’s not the oldest member of the band. That would be Geraldine Wagner who plays electric guitar and provides vocals. She’s also 90.

“My birthday is before Dale’s,” she said.

The Show Band is always looking for members, and while some have played together for years, others are new to the group.

The day before their Cinco de Mayo gig, Pete Rauter was at their rehearsal jamming along with a tambourine. Before he knew it, Rauter, an official Trainman, was asked to fill in for a missing member.

“I was just kidding around with this thing at practice,” he said. “I play all kinds of instruments, but the tambourine doesn’t take up as much room on stage.”

He was enjoying his debut with the band.

“I love dancing,” he said. “I grew up in the ’60s with rock ’n’ roll.”

He and Marian Meredith were the only two not playing guitar at Friday’s show. Meredith plays the accordion.

“I taught myself to play as a kid and took lessons when I got older,” she said. “My parents loved to dance and took me with them, so I could play.”

She also has regular gigs with the Day Out for the Blind band and performs occasionally with other groups.

“I just like to play, and it’s more fun to play with other people,” Meredith said.

Guitarist Joann Keeton agreed.

“I love the camaraderie, the friendship,” she said. “Music is good therapy.”

That’s what drew Dan Laporte to the group several years ago.

“We play in a lot of rest homes,” he said. “I like to look out and see the expressions on people’s faces. It (music) makes them happy, and that makes me happy.”

Michael Ferrero adjusted his sombrero. He joined the group at the urging of his sister who is one of the Hillyard Belles. At 73, he reckoned it’s never too late to join a band.

He echoed Laporte’s sentiments about the way performing makes him feel.

“I’m just an old disabled Vietnam vet, but this gives me an opportunity to give back to the community.”